On Fat Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Artillery Club of Galveston held its 56th annual Mardi Gras Ball. This year’s ball captain, Mike Hughes, welcomed everyone. A special recognition was given to the 2023 Mardi Gras ball committee, which included GerryHornstein, Vicki Lewis, Dixie Messner, Jenny Senter and Cynthia Smith.
Bob Senter served as the chair of the ball. Members of the 2023 Court Guard were Sir Brent of the House of Baker, Sir Jody of the House of Stein and Sir Jeff of the House of Nesmith. Last year’s King Fred of the House of Raschke, and Queen Libbie of the House of Ansell, were honored.
The Ball Captain then introduced the 2023 Royal Court, which included Duke Jeth of the House of Jones, Duke Dr. Brandon of the House of Low, His Royal Majesty King Frank of the House of Dominguez, Duchess Helen of the House of Stroud, Duchess Georgianna of the House of Mullins and Her Royal Majesty the Queen Dr. Gwyn of the House of Richardson.
As the crowd cheered the 2023 Royal Court, Hughes asked members of the crowd to raise their glasses while repeating “Long Live the King,” “Long Live The Queen” and “Long Live The King and Queen.” With Citywide Funk as the night’s entertainment, the Royal Court took to the dance floor for a special dance.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
(0) comments
