Sara Kimbrough, with Dotsy Balentine, holds a door prize — a stained glass shell donated by Jeannie Janota. Hannah Heathman, Debbie Williams and Richard Williams take one last look at silent auction items at the annual Casino for a Cause event benefiting the Galveston Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County.
Maryrine Woolsey and Leonard Woolsey enjoy the night’s festivities at the annual Casino for a Cause benefiting the Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Cecily Henderson welcomes honorees Kat Bouvier and Mike Bouvier to the annual Casino for a Cause event. Accompanying them are Robert Bouvier and Kristen Bouvier.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Constable Jimmy Fullen holds a Texas plaque awarded by Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County Executive Director Cecily Henderson.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Tom Schwenk, Ann Wood and Dr. Jeff Temple head to the casino tables for a little fun at the annual Casino For a Cause event benefiting the Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County.
The Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County held its 11th annual Casino for a Cause on March 29 at the Roof Garden, 2214 Strand.
About 120 guests gathered to honor Constable Jimmy Fullen and the Bouvier Family Foundation. Both entities are a driving force behind the success of the Galveston Resource and Crisis Center.
Fullen received a hand-carved plaque in the shape of Texas made by the late Perry Shelley. The Bouviers received a mermaid bowl, created by Amy Owens. Guests dined on a delicious meal catered by Robinette &Company Caterers. Both a silent and live auction, plus door prizes and casino tables made for an enjoyable evening for guests to enjoy. The event raised $70,000.
Cecily Henderson, executive director of the center, and the event committee wanted to thank the Resource and Crisis Center’s generous sponsors, donors and guests for their continued support of the organization’s mission, which is to promote the safety, well-being and best interests of victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and human trafficking and to advocate for the prevention of such crimes.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
