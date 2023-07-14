Friends and clients of Carnes Realty gathered to celebrate at Lisa Carnes’ 60th birthday party. The happy group included Clay Abington, Stacy Croft, Rob Dusseau, Lloyd Croft, Arthur Emery IV and Thomas Boggs.
Kevin Harpe, Lisa Carnes and Heather Harpe prepare to enjoy a delicious catered meal by Yaga’s Entertainment at Lisa Carnes’ 60th birthday party.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Good friends Michael Murray, Jeanne Murray, Barbara Rooney and Joe Rooney head to the dance floor at Lisa Carnes’ 60th birthday party.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Awaiting the arrival of birthday girl Lisa Carnes to her 60th birthday party are Evelyn Borthwick and Larry Borthwick, both sitting, and Sandy Borthwick, and Caitlin Carnes, standing.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Darla Bordofske, Julie Blacksten, David Bordofske, Kristin Hunter and Anne Hunter enjoy the sounds of Chris Price.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Friends and clients of Carnes Realty gathered to celebrate at Lisa Carnes’ 60th birthday party. The happy group included Clay Abington, Stacy Croft, Rob Dusseau, Lloyd Croft, Arthur Emery IV and Thomas Boggs.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Kelsey and Caitlin Carnes enjoy their mom’s 60th birthday celebration with good friends Reyna Picazo and Seth Edwards.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
It’s a family affair: Robbie Carnes, Kelsey Carnes, Lisa Carnes and Caitlin Carnes pose for a family photo at Lisa Carnes’ 60th birthday party.
Lisa Carnes is known for throwing elaborate parties that feel like intimate impromptu gatherings of close friends. So her daughters, Kelsey and Caitlin Carnes, knew throwing a 60th birthday party for their mom would have to involve the master herself. On June 24, they were joined by more than 80 of her friends from every phase of her adult life to celebrate her birthday “island style.”
It wouldn’t be a Galveston gathering without a balcony overlooking The Strand, an important aspect for the local business owner and Realtor. The party was held at the home of many a Mardi Gras soirée — the newly renovated Dargan & Tobyn Building, 2228 Strand. Yaga’s Entertainment provided the catering and Chris Price provided the most important aspect of Lisa Carnes’ party — the music.
The party was aptly titled “Meet Me on the Dance Floor,” and after all the pleasantries, food and birthday toasts concluded, the birthday girl danced the night away until midnight. When Lisa’s guests weren’t dancing, they were making memories at the photo booth, trying their luck at ping pong and cornhole, or just taking in the sights and sounds of The Strand from the balcony. Both girls regaled guests with fond memories and stories from their childhood, while guests raised their glasses to toast the birthday girl.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.