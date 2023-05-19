Board member Martie Terry, Sharon Mitchiner, Linda Benson and guest speaker Ginger Benson show off their bicycle-powered blender at the 11th Annual Gulf Coast Herb Fair at the Moody Gardens Hotel in Galveston.
A highlight each year at the Gulf Coast Herb Fair is the “Blessing of the Garden” on the rooftop of Moody Gardens Hotel. About 60 guests enjoyed this year’s event.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Annette Harrington, Debbie Barnes and Brenda King show off their favorite herb purchases from the Annual Gulf Coast Herb Fair at Moody Gardens.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Nancy Hon and Christine Hopkins show the many wares being offered at the Annual Gulf Coast Herb Fair at Moody Gardens Hotel.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Amelia Collins and Lydia Miller enjoy the many beautiful plants on display at the Annual Gulf Coast Herb Fair at the Moody Gardens Hotel.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
From left, speakers at the 11th annual “Blessing of the Garden” include Susan Clasen, Gayle McAdoo, Karolyn Gephart and Judy Anderson.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Board member Martie Terry, Sharon Mitchiner, Linda Benson and guest speaker Ginger Benson show off their bicycle-powered blender at the 11th Annual Gulf Coast Herb Fair at the Moody Gardens Hotel in Galveston.
The 11th Annual Friends of Moody Gardens Gulf Coast Herb Fair was held May 3 at the Moody Gardens Hotel Ballroom in Galveston.
The fair is always open to the public, but reservations were required for the delicious luncheon prepared by Executive Chef Kevin Cryan.
Friends of Moody Gardens President Ellen Perry welcomed guests attending the luncheon. Judy Anderson, the past president, introduced the guest speaker Ginger Benson with the Extension Agent for Family & Community Health. Mary Lou Kelso, a board member since 2001, also was introduced. Among the hotel staff honored were Richard Ternstrom, food and beverage director; Marcus Zepeda, assistant food and beverage director; Patty Kennedy Thornburg, director of sales; Megan Salaza; and Cryan. Featured speaker Ginger Benson spoke about ginger, of course. Another part of the event was the Blessing of the Garden, with music and poetry on the rooftop at Moody Gardens. This solemn event took place at precisely 10:30 a.m. and was free to attend.
Another component of the fair is the vast number of local vendors who sell their wares. Many of the vendors are annual repeaters, but several new businesses requested inclusion. A variety of fresh foods and vegetables, cakes and pastries, sauces and salsas and different types of juices were displayed throughout the venue. In addition, some vendors stocked flowers, plants, herbs and spices, as well as jellies, jams, honeys, teas and coffees.
Artistic vendors displayed jewelry, pottery, whimsical paintings, handcrafted quilling, candles and photography. Books, soaps and oils sections also were popular booths.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners sold herbs and Texas A&M Agrilife had materials to share with first-time gardeners. The Galveston Tree Conservancy, headed by Priscilla Files, provided information about the island’s plan to increase trees.
Carla peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.