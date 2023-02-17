Businessman Joshua Michael Karam on Dec. 22 closed the most important “deal” of his life. He got a “yes” to his proposal for marriage from the love of his life, Meera Lynn Shahin.
The two met in passing in 2019 and in 2021, but it wasn’t until Oct. 15, 2022, that they got a chance to connect at Our Lady of the Cedars Maronite Catholic Church’s Casino Night in Houston.
That night, a group of friends went to a club in Midtown. Karam and Shahin talked the night away. When it was time for Shahin to leave, Karam offered to get her home safely. She kindly refused and took an Uber home. Before she left, Karam asked whether she would text him when she got home safely. He asked whether she had his number. She giggled and shut the Uber car door, they recalled.
Karam, being the persistent man he is, messaged her on Instagram, asking whether she got home safely, and asked when they could hang out again.
The next day, he ran into Shahin at church, and asked whether she was available for lunch. She politely declined. Not to be deterred, he asked whether she had dinner plans. She had dinner plans, but she invited Karam to join her and her friends.
They got a chance to talk. Karam knew from that moment that he really liked this amazing woman, he said. On Oct. 18, they went on a dinner date.
The two went to Oporto Fooding House & Wine in Houston’s Midtown and talked for five hours, they said. Shahin excused herself, and called her best friend, Tammy Solomay, to inform her “she found her soulmate, and planned on marrying Joshua.”
The feeling was mutual. On Dec. 22, Karam took Shahin to the St. Charbel statue at their church and proposed to her. She said yes. The two are getting married July 22 at Our Lady of the Cedars Catholic Church, with the reception to follow at The Post Oak Hotel.
Karam is an executive for JMK5 Holdings, a practicing attorney, and has an MBA. Shahin is a brand strategist for RazorFish, with a masters in marketing from New York University. The two share their love of their Catholic faith, Lebanese culture, traveling, fun restaurants, working out and playing music.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
