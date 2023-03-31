Chairman and CEO of Cavalla Historical Foundation Brian Abugel; Galveston Naval Museum Curator Kimber Fountain; and NASA Communications Specialist Ivy Albright head outside to unveil the Women of World War II exhibit at the Galveston Naval exhibit.
Dave Casale, left, Christine Hopkins, Gordon Blocker and Kaye Forester await the unveiling of the Women of World War II exhibit at the Galveston Naval Museum.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Ron Whitener, left, Ann Whitener and Steve Bauerband enjoy Champagne and hors d’oeuvres at the Women of World War II exhibit at the Galveston Naval Museum.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Jessica Phommachanh, left, Hallie Pendleton, Jeff Smith, Ann McKennis and Jeffrey McKennis await the unveiling of the Galveston Naval Museum's Women of World War II exhibit.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Brian Abugel, left, Lt. Savanna Vandehei and Chief Shelley Holliday await Kimber Fountain’s presentation of the Women of World War II exhibit.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Galveston Naval Museum, home of the World War II fighting vessels USS Stewart and USS Cavalla, welcomed a new permanent addition to the museum. On March 18, a private Champagne reception and unveiling of the Women of World War II exhibit was introduced to special guests and dignitaries. March was chosen for the debut in honor of it being International Women’s Month. The exhibit is a moving and inspirational tribute that examines the history of World War II through the eyes of the fearless women who broke through societal barriers and wielded an enormous contribution to Allied victory.
Kimber Fountain, board member and museum exhibit curator, shared with Seaside Scenes that her grandmother was a Rosie, and both of her grandfathers served overseas during World War II. It was a labor of love for Fountain to honor this particular era of history. Fountain wanted Seaside Scenes readers to know she always is on the hunt for ephemera and artifacts relating to Women of World War II. Donations to the exhibit are most welcome.
The exhibit honors: Heroes at Home, “The Rosies,” as well as female branches of the Armed Forces; Heroes Abroad, including European covert agents, messengers, smugglers and liaisons, as well as American nurses and war correspondents; and Legendary Locals, Ellington Air Field, Brown Shipbuilding and two Galveston Kempner women.
Galveston Naval Museum, Chairman and CEO of Cavalla Historical Foundation Brian Abugel said he strived to develop an image of the museum befitting its unique place in the ship museum community, and for it to reflect the honor of a site dedicated to the memory of servicemen and women.
Galveston Naval Museum is located at Seawolf Park on Pelican Island at 100 Seawolf Park Blvd.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with "Seaside Scenes" in the subject line.
