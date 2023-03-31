Galveston Naval Museum, home of the World War II fighting vessels USS Stewart and USS Cavalla, welcomed a new permanent addition to the museum. On March 18, a private Champagne reception and unveiling of the Women of World War II exhibit was introduced to special guests and dignitaries. March was chosen for the debut in honor of it being International Women’s Month. The exhibit is a moving and inspirational tribute that examines the history of World War II through the eyes of the fearless women who broke through societal barriers and wielded an enormous contribution to Allied victory.

Kimber Fountain, board member and museum exhibit curator, shared with Seaside Scenes that her grandmother was a Rosie, and both of her grandfathers served overseas during World War II. It was a labor of love for Fountain to honor this particular era of history. Fountain wanted Seaside Scenes readers to know she always is on the hunt for ephemera and artifacts relating to Women of World War II. Donations to the exhibit are most welcome.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with "Seaside Scenes" in the subject line.

