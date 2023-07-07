Local artist Marshall Morgan, Corduroy Coffee Shop owners Kevin Lopata and Kaiya Krikstan, and Wendy Morgan of The Admiralty on the Strand gather to show support for the many local artists at Priscilla Files’ and Dave Baca’s “Hard Art” House event. Wendy Morgan displayed some of her work at the event.
Local artist Marshall Morgan, Corduroy Coffee Shop owners Kevin Lopata and Kaiya Krikstan, and Wendy Morgan of The Admiralty on the Strand gather to show support for the many local artists at Priscilla Files’ and Dave Baca’s “Hard Art” House event. Wendy Morgan displayed some of her work at the event.
Art connoisseurs Dave Baca and Priscilla Files welcomed guests to their “Hard Art” event at their home in the Texas Heroes neighborhood in Galveston. The couple have turned their home into a permanent art museum featuring local artists.
Deb Mundell, Jeff Steinhaus and Joanie Steinhaus enjoy refreshments while perusing the many beautiful “Hard Art” exhibits at Priscilla Files’ and Dave Baca’s home.
Michael Silva and Caroline Gelber gather with local artists and friends to celebrate a most eclectic “Hard Art” event at Priscilla Files’ and Dave Baca’s island home.
Keyan Mobli and Mercedes Pang stand in front of a nouveau art piece at the Hard Art event at Priscilla Files’ and Dave Baca’s home.
Following a successful Art House event last year featuring paintings by Kaiya Krikstan, Mamie DeChiel and Dexas Villareal, islanders Dave Baca and Priscilla Files hosted an opening by artists Wendy L. Morgan of Wendy L. Morgan Ceramics and Kevin Lopata of Corduroy Coffee and Clay as well as found-sculpture artist Marshall Morgan from M. Goodgame for Hard Art House. The event also featured wall murals by Kaiya Krikstan and Leslie LeCornu.
For Art House events, hosts remove art from their house to make way for the celebrated artists to display their creations. All Art House artists are local. Guests can interact with the artists in a relaxed setting and purchase art directly from the artists.
Hard Art House hosted more than 50 guests this year with libations and catering by Leeland House Galveston. Guests included friends and family.
Baca’s and Files’ house is in the “Texas Heroes” neighborhood that was largely built in the 1930s. Streets are named after figures from Texas history. The couple’s brick bungalow has a mid-century modern “vibe.”
Baca is with Texas A&M University at Galveston and Files is the executive director of the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy. Files also sits on the board of the Galveston’s Own Farmers Market.
Baca currently has a graphic art showing at Mod Coffeehouse, 2126 Post Office St. in the island’s downtown. It runs through mid-July.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
