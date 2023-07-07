Following a successful Art House event last year featuring paintings by Kaiya Krikstan, Mamie DeChiel and Dexas Villareal, islanders Dave Baca and Priscilla Files hosted an opening by artists Wendy L. Morgan of Wendy L. Morgan Ceramics and Kevin Lopata of Corduroy Coffee and Clay as well as found-sculpture artist Marshall Morgan from M. Goodgame for Hard Art House. The event also featured wall murals by Kaiya Krikstan and Leslie LeCornu.

For Art House events, hosts remove art from their house to make way for the celebrated artists to display their creations. All Art House artists are local. Guests can interact with the artists in a relaxed setting and purchase art directly from the artists.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

