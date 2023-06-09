Jules Murillo, home from college, stands by her parents, Autumn Murillo and Tracy Murillo, as they renew their marriage vows. Pastor Todd Starnes-Williams from Westminster Presbyterian Church in Galveston officiated.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Good friends Kelly Hejtmancik, Lexie Moody, Laura Stout and Christina Aaron enjoy the sunset views while awaiting the wedding ceremony of Tracy and Autumn Murillo.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Family gathers at the water’s edge to attend the nuptials of Tracy and Autumn Murillo. Those included J. Ray Murillo, Debra Meyer, Paula Blackwell, Ann Murillo and Donna Murillo.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Friends and family gather to celebrate Autumn and Tracy Murillo renewing their wedding vows at Terramar Beach at sunset.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Jules Murillo and her grandmother Debra Thomas share last minute hugs before the marriage renewal of Autumn and Tracy Murillo.
Tracy and Autumn Murillo began dating in 1990, after seeing each other at a high school football game.
Autumn was a sophomore at St. Agnes and Tracy was a senior at St. Thomas. The Murillo family has been in Galveston for many generations. Both of Tracy’s parents are BOIs, meaning they were born on the island.
After Autumn’s graduation, she followed Tracy to Texas A&M University at Galveston, although she wanted to attend the University of Texas in Austin her whole life, she said. During college, the couple first lived at the corner of 21st and Postoffice streets in downtown Galveston above what is now restaurant Rudy & Paco.
They bought their first home on 49th Street in 1996, and after college graduations, married on May 20, 1998. The adventurous duo eloped to Fiji with their families’ blessings. Upon the couple’s return from their honeymoon, a huge celebration followed in June with family and friends at the Mardi Gras Museum on The Strand.
In 2002, they moved to League City and in 2004 had their daughter, Jules. Jules studies film at the University of Texas in Austin.
Missing Galveston, the couple in 2015 built their beach home, “Midas Whale,” in Terramar Beach. Their 25th anniversary was celebrated on May 20 with a vow renewal and reception. About 85 guests attended. Pastor Todd Starnes-Williams of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Galveston officiated.
The couple exchanged vows while standing under a botanical arbor at the water’s edge. A brief rainstorm threatened the ceremony. But right on cue, the clouds parted and a beautiful sunset shone forth on the couple’s nuptials. The reception was held at the Pepper Pavilion in Terramar.
Beautifully decorated tables with crisp linens adorned the tables. A variety of delicacies were prepared by Galveston’s own Benno’s. Both Tracy and Autumn work in the maritime field. Tracy is the port manager for Wallenius Wilhelmsen Ocean in Galveston where he has worked for 27 years. Autumn is the inside sales supervisor for M&S Logistics of Pearland.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
