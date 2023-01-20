Friends gathered on New Year’s Eve at the Sportsman Road island home of Matt and Sara Hawkes for a party themed “Silver for the Win.” Partygoers wore silver attire to match the theme.
The Hawkes family in 2018 moved to the island from Richmond, Texas, and built their Sportsman Road home. Vanessa and Greg Schulte, who also moved out of Richmond, traveled from Boise, Idaho, to gather with their old neighborhood friends at the party.
Old and new friends partied while enjoying a variety of heavy appetizers, chatting, dancing and posing in front of the 2023 photo wall. The night was like being at an upbeat dance club in the open-concept kitchen and living room, compliments of the playlist curated by the host, who gathered his guests’ favorite songs and compiled a five-hour playlist for the party. Macy Hawkes led a conga line inspired by “Just Can’t Get Enough” by Depeche Mode. Soon after, 25 people were dancing around the 10-foot quartz island in the kitchen. The party was inside and outside as the weather agreed with Galveston for New Year’s Eve. Outside, guests enjoyed listening to the music, dancing, hanging around the pool and enjoying the view of the bay.
Close to midnight, guests gathered downstairs to pop open Champagne and toast to the New Year. Friends brought in the New Year with flashing neon Styrofoam tubes in hand, lighted glasses and finger lights, strobe lights and bubble machines.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
