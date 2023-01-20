Friends gathered on New Year’s Eve at the Sportsman Road island home of Matt and Sara Hawkes for a party themed “Silver for the Win.” Partygoers wore silver attire to match the theme.

The Hawkes family in 2018 moved to the island from Richmond, Texas, and built their Sportsman Road home. Vanessa and Greg Schulte, who also moved out of Richmond, traveled from Boise, Idaho, to gather with their old neighborhood friends at the party.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription