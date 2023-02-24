Friends and family gathered on Feb. 3 to celebrate the 60th wedding anniversary of islander Seal and Ross Grief. The Who’s Who A-listers of Galveston met in the famed Music Hall room of the Grand Galvez. The Music Hall was the site of the couple’s wedding reception in 1963. No stone was left unturned to re-create the ambience of that very day 60 years ago. Baby roses cascaded down from trellises. Each table was adorned with crystal vases that held fresh roses in apricot hues.
Guests enjoyed a delightful buffet and dancing that followed. For the first dance, The Line Up band performed the classic country song “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” most famously sung by Ray Charles.
Their love affair began on the campus of Texas Tech University. The couple dated for six months before becoming engaged. Ross was pursuing a degree in Finance and Seal a degree in Fine Arts. After graduation, they moved to Houston, where Ross entered the banking business. The couple welcomed two daughters, Ginger and Glynis. In 1971, the couple moved to Galveston, where Ross became president of American Bank. He also served a 10-year tenure as manager of Scholes International Airport, and 10 years with Dunn Heat Exchange, before retiring. Seal is a BOI, and has worked feverishly to support causes like the Ronald McDonald House and the Galveston Humane Society, just to name a few. For the past 30 years, Seal has been the proprietor of Strand Brass and Christmas on the Strand, 2115 Strand St. The couple reside in Cedar Lawn.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
