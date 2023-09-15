The Cedar Lawn gang came out in full support of their friend Jim Ware being honored at the Founders Day Dinner at the Galveston Artillery Club. Sitting are Helen Carmody Stroud, Deanna Grissom, Larry Grissom, Jack Mullins, and standing are Vippie Hinson, Georgianna Mullins and Dan Hinson.
Jim and Dancie Ware pose with their son, Carter, at the Artillery Club Founders Day Dinner. Jim Ware was the night’s honoree.
Kevin Herrington and Mary Cooper take a photo with good friends Beth Kimbrough and Tom Kimbrough at the Founders Day Dinner at the Galveston Artillery Club honoring Jim Ware.
Doug and Joan McLeod pose with 2019 honoree Gerry Hornstein and 2023 Founders Day Dinner honoree Jim Ware at the Galveston Artillery Club.
Dianne and Fred Burns enjoy cocktails with Mary Lou and Vick King at the Founders Day Dinner honoring Jim Ware at the Galveston Artillery Club.
Greg Stirman, Peggy Stirman, Cynthia Smith and John Smith enjoy the camaraderie alongside the more than 100 guests at the Founders Day Dinner honoring Jim Ware at the Galveston Artillery Club.
The 183rd Founders Day Dinner took place at the Galveston Artillery Club on Sept. 7.
The club was founded on Sept. 13, 1840. It was organized as a voluntary militia by prominent businessmen who recognized the insufficient number of trained gunmen manning the island’s fort on the East End.
Every year, the club honors a person who has made significant contributions to the Galveston Artillery Club. This year’s honoree is Jim Ware, a 40-year member. The club’s historian David Salyer, presented Ware with a plaque. Dancie Ware presented her husband with a canvas photo of the first Galveston Artillery Hall, built in 1875 and designed by noted architect Nicholas Clayton. Upstairs was dominated by a ballroom “considered the best in the state” and featured a dance floor. But the hall sustained fire damage on Oct. 29, 1894. Ware in turn donated the photo to the Galveston Artillery Club.
Ware, a Beaumont native, is a University of Texas graduate. After graduating from law school, he worked for McLeod, Alexander, Powel & Apffel for 22 years before joining Sheehy, Ware, Pappas & Grubbs. He has served on the Texas Bar Foundation Nominations Committee and the Rules of Evidence Committee. The Wares, along with the George P. Mitchell family, were instrumental in the resurrection of Mardi Gras in Galveston. Jim Ware is a founding member of Knights of Momus and served as a board member and chair. He drafted the article of incorporation and original bylaws. In 2002, he was honored as King Frivolous LXXXVII. Ware also has served as president of the Galveston Academic Booster Club, among other organizations. Most near and dear to his heart is the Boy Scouts of America, a passion that started when his sons Lane and Carter were young scouts. He has been president of the Bay Area Council Boy Scouts of America for the past three years. The Wares always have retained a home on the island.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
