Friends gathered for a high tea party on July 19 to Linda Delaney‘s 80th birthday at Virginia Point Inn, 2327 Ave. K in Galveston. A wonderful surprise was her sister Jennifer Stevens‘ arrival from Indiana. The tea was a gift from her son and daughter, who were unable to attend. The afternoon began with Virginia Point Inn owner Pam Fleetwood providing mimosas and nonalcoholic beverages. Fleetwood provided a short lecture on the history of the inn, the beautiful period furniture and the photos.

The table in the tea room featured a delicate, sheer lace tablecloth with three-tiered serving plates in the center of the table. Fleetwood offered a variety of teas, sandwiches and sweets. Patty Cakes Bakery in Galveston provided the cake.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

