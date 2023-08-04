Best friends Fran Card, birthday girl Linda Delaney, Jennifer Stevens, Linda Gionet and Rachel Alleman enjoy watching Delaney open presents at her 80th birthday party at Virginia Point Inn in Galveston.
Virginia Point Inn owner Pam Fleetwood presents Linda Delaney with her birthdaycake prepared by Patty Cakes Bakery in Galveston.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Best friends Fran Card, birthday girl Linda Delaney, Jennifer Stevens, Linda Gionet and Rachel Alleman enjoy watching Delaney open presents at her 80th birthday party at Virginia Point Inn in Galveston.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Linda Delaney enjoys her guests serenading her with the Happy Birthday song at her 80th birthday at Virginia Point Inn in Galveston.
CARLA PEOPLES
/For The Daily News
Tom Delaney proposes a Champagne toast to Linda Delaney at her 80th birthday party at Virginia Point Inn in Galveston.
Friends gathered for a high tea party on July 19 to Linda Delaney‘s 80th birthday at Virginia Point Inn, 2327 Ave. K in Galveston. A wonderful surprise was her sister Jennifer Stevens‘ arrival from Indiana. The tea was a gift from her son and daughter, who were unable to attend. The afternoon began with Virginia Point Inn owner Pam Fleetwood providing mimosas and nonalcoholic beverages. Fleetwood provided a short lecture on the history of the inn, the beautiful period furniture and the photos.
The table in the tea room featured a delicate, sheer lace tablecloth with three-tiered serving plates in the center of the table. Fleetwood offered a variety of teas, sandwiches and sweets. Patty Cakes Bakery in Galveston provided the cake.
Delaney always has been fascinated with the home that now is the Virginia Point Inn. Guests learned it was built by E.W. Smith and originally designed as a wood frame two-story structure with two southern exposure porches in 1907.
The house was sold to the Catlows, who ran a popular bed and breakfast. In May of 2021, Robert and Pam Fleetwood purchased the property and named it The Virginia Pointe Inn.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
Explore the history of Seawolf Park and the USS Cavalla, a World War II submarine lost in action. Located on Pelican Island, north of Galveston, Seawolf Park is a fisherman's paradise with historic landmarks, including the USS Stuart and the USS Cavalla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.