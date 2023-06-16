As many thousands of tourists descended on our sunny sandbar for the Memorial Day weekend, locals fought the traffic to West End neighborhood Evia, where friends of Hayley Hardcastle enjoyed an al fresco soirée toasting her 40th birthday. The event was hosted by her husband, Jason, and invitations suggested all guests wear cool and breezy white attire — a nod to Hayley’s beloved late maternal grandmother, who used to host an annual summer gazebo party.
The theme was an old Galveston beach party with a color scheme of black and white with pops of aqua. Balloon arches and beach balls all set the tone. The backdrop of the Lil’ Buffalo Grille outdoor space and the beautiful lakes of Evia was only outdone by the gorgeous sunset views. Guests sipped on wine and nibbled on charcuterie, while Breanne and Vince Lorefice kept the drinks flowing from their converted Airstream mobile bar “Vintage Pour.” They served two signature cocktails, aptly named “The Hayley” and “The Hardcastle,” with custom glassware and napkins, designed by the honoree.
The guest list included friends and family from Hayley’s four decades, including all her college roommates and sisters from out of town, who, along with Hayley’s mother Peggy Stirman, gave special toasts to the beaming birthday girl. Jason and Hayley’s three daughters also all shared special sentiments before the children bid adieu and the DJ kept the dance floor lively until the very end.
Guests all departed with sweet treats by Leslye Mlcak and Lil’ Buffalo Grille breakfast tacos for the ride home.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
