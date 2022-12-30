Various historical clubs gathered for a Christmas Party at Jim Nonus’s Antique Pavilion in Galveston’s downtown. Ronald Schoolcraft, Jim Nonus and Steve Manis shared historical data and legendary folklore of times past with the many guests.
After a round of golf at the Annual Rev. Ray Pinard Meals on Wheels Golf Tournament, a delicious dinner at the Galveston County Country Club awaited golfers Steve Mohon, Joe Schwenk, Shane McDermott and Steve Pothos.
Awaiting the start of the Seventh Annual Santa Paws event, benefiting the Galveston Island Humane Society at the Davidson Ballroom at the Tremont House, were Steven Creitz, Mercedes Cortez, Hailey Merz and Sean Merz.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Being honored at Jim Nonus’ Christmas Party was Honorary Sidney Sherman Society members, Carol Mitchell, Christie Erickson and Eron Tynes.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
During a surprise birthday party of Dr. Vivian Hernandez, Rose Tijerina, Linda Rutherford, Hernandez and Jennifer Kelso celebrate the night with a Champagne toast at the home of Paula Tobon.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Close friends Terrie Farmer, Elizabeth Kinard, Surta Dave and Joan Burns gathered at the home of Paula Tobon to celebrate the surprise birthday party of dear friend Dr. Vivian Hernandez.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
The 7th annual Santa Paws event benefiting the Galveston Island Humane Society welcomed Michael Woody, Kevin Smith, Heidi Calhoun and Tremont House General Manager Jeffery Ossenkop.
As we look to the New Year, Seaside Scenes reflects on notable happenings that rounded out the holiday season, including: the Rev. Ray Pinard Meals on Wheels Golf Tournament at the Galveston Country Club; JimNonus’ Historical Clubs Christmas Social at the Antique Pavilion; Dr. Vivian Hernandez‘s surprise birthday party at the home of Paula Tobon; and the Seventh Annual Santa Paws benefiting the Galveston Island Humane Society, at the Tremont House’s Davidson Ball Room.
As a social columnist for The Galveston County Daily News, I cover the island from East End to West End. The Galveston Island community sets a high standard for charitable giving. Seaside Scenes was honored to be there to capture the beautiful moments.
Without you, Seaside Scenes wouldn’t exist. The soirée’s, balls, weddings, anniversaries, birthdays and charitable events make Galveston a fabulous place to work, live and play.
Seaside Scenes wants to wish everyone a Happy New Year!
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
