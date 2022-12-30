As we look to the New Year, Seaside Scenes reflects on notable happenings that rounded out the holiday season, including: the Rev. Ray Pinard Meals on Wheels Golf Tournament at the Galveston Country Club; Jim Nonus’ Historical Clubs Christmas Social at the Antique Pavilion; Dr. Vivian Hernandez‘s surprise birthday party at the home of Paula Tobon; and the Seventh Annual Santa Paws benefiting the Galveston Island Humane Society, at the Tremont House’s Davidson Ball Room.

As a social columnist for The Galveston County Daily News, I cover the island from East End to West End. The Galveston Island community sets a high standard for charitable giving. Seaside Scenes was honored to be there to capture the beautiful moments.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

