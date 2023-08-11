Friends gathered on July 25 at Sara Hawkes’ island home for an adult-themed Barbie party.
This was a pre-party for the highly anticipated "Barbie" movie they would all be attending at the Primetime Theater in Galveston later that evening. Hawkes encouraged everyone to wear pink to pay tribute to their favorite toy and friend, Barbie.
The gathering was a last-minute idea, but friends embraced the idea and attended with smiles and laughter. Everyone who attended sported pink attire. They really got into the theme and “Sporty Barbie”, “Daytime Barbie” and “Evening Barbie” were all present at the party.
Plenty of pink was present in the kitchen and dining room of Hawkes' home and the host stopped at only a couple of places feeling lucky to grab the very last of the Barbie “out of office” napkins and Barbie table runners. The theme was supported with everything pink — tablecloths, sparkly Barbie table runners, utensils, pink margarita glasses, pink plates and more.
Friends were offered their choice of pink Mojitos or adult pink Barbie punch in pink glasses adorned with pineapple and strawberry. Hawkes was a big Barbie fan. As an only child, she had plenty of time to spend with Barbies growing up. She had 27 Barbies, barbie cars, Ken and the three-story “Barbie Dream House.”
The friends had a whimsical time at the pre-party and movie and enjoyed seeing their childhood idol on the big screen.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
Join us on a captivating journey through time as we explore Galveston's fascinating evolution from a prominent port city to a bustling beach resort destination. Discover how early bathhouses paved the way for a thriving tourism economy and shaped iconic landmarks like the Balinese Room and P…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.