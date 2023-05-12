The International Oleander Society kicked off the annual Oleander Festival week with a luncheon at the Viewfinders Terrace Room at Moody Gardens Hotel in Galveston on April 26. Members, along with patrons interested in oleanders, attended the luncheon. The event was hosted by the International Oleander Society Board: President Amber Jinkins; Vice President Heidi Coggeshall; Secretary Sara Hawkes; Treasurer Kellye Graham; Past President Lydia Miller; Park Chair Marcia Moloy; Historian Barry Landry; Outreach and Education Chair Van Phipps; and Luncheon Chair Mary Lou Kelso.

The Guest Speaker was Don C. Wilkerson, professor emeritus, who spoke of vegetation in Galveston covering past, present and future trends. He also gave guests a brief history of oleanders and how they arrived in Galveston in 1841.

Carla peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

