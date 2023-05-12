In the front row are Carol Jean Mulrain and Harry Elmendorf. In the back row, Deidra Landry, Michael Landry and Donita Brannen await the speaker at the Oleander Society Luncheon in the Viewfinder’s Room at the Moody Gardens Hotel.
Guest Speaker Don Wilkerson, Bret Weaver, Season Nichols, Andy Nichols, Mary Lou Kelso, Andy Nichols and Laura Camcioglu await the call to lunch at the Oleander Society Luncheon in the Viewfinder’s Room at the Moody Gardens Hotel.
Enjoying the Oleander Society Luncheon at Moody Gardens Hotel were Kathleen Maca, Sunday Roberts, Jo-Anne DeWolfe and Father Robert DeWolfe.
CARLA PEOPLES/For the Daily News
Mary Cooper, Kimberly Gaido, Katherine Maxwell, City Manager Brian Maxwell, Amber Jenkins and Robert Head await the start of the Oleander Society Luncheon at Moody Gardens Hotel.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Oleander Society Committee members include Heidi Coggeshall, Marcy Moloy, Amber Jenkins, Kellye Graham and Sara Hawkes.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
The International Oleander Society kicked off the annual Oleander Festival week with a luncheon at the Viewfinders Terrace Room at Moody Gardens Hotel in Galveston on April 26. Members, along with patrons interested in oleanders, attended the luncheon. The event was hosted by the International Oleander Society Board: President Amber Jinkins; Vice President Heidi Coggeshall; Secretary Sara Hawkes; Treasurer Kellye Graham; Past President Lydia Miller; Park Chair Marcia Moloy; Historian Barry Landry; Outreach and Education Chair Van Phipps; and Luncheon Chair Mary Lou Kelso.
The Guest Speaker was Don C. Wilkerson, professor emeritus, who spoke of vegetation in Galveston covering past, present and future trends. He also gave guests a brief history of oleanders and how they arrived in Galveston in 1841.
Brian and Katherine Maxwell were in attendance and Brian Maxwell, the city of Galveston manager, read the proclamation issued by the city naming April as Oleander Month. Kimberly Gaido spoke briefly about her grandmother, Kewpie Gaido. Maureen Elizabeth ‘Kewpie’ Gaido and Clarence Pleasants created the National Oleander Society in 1967, later to be changed to the International Oleander Society.
Robert Head, son of Betty Head, was in attendance as well. The Betty Head Oleander Garden Park, 2624 Sealy St., is dedicated to Betty Head in recognition of her lifelong dedication to promoting Galveston as the Oleander City, propagating oleanders and educating people about oleanders.
The International Oleander Society thanked Moody Gardens for the beautifully decorated venue and delicious Mexican buffet, Brett Weaver of Encore for the AV equipment, Brian Maxwell, Carla and Robert Peoples, Galveston County Daily News, Wilkerson and luncheon sponsors: Kimberly Gaido, MaryCooper, Coggeshall and Jinkins.
The International Oleander Society meets quarterly basis and welcomes new members. Events that occur on an annual basis are the Annual Oleander Garden Festival in April and the Membership Luncheon at the end of the year. Other events include Yoga in the Park, which takes place at the Betty Head Oleander Garden Park. Betty Head Oleander Garden Park is a public park intended to be enjoyed by all.
Carla peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
