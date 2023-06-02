The 2023 Finalists for the Galveston Youth Leadership Awards were, front row: Haylie Wisner, Robert Carl Schulz III, Tayler Polzin, Gernya Bougere, Charles R. Gundrum, Kaliyah Fontenot and Elizabeth White. Back row: Colin Thomas, Joseph Caleb Shabot Muslin, Patrick Jones, Gabriel Jackson and Austin Gabriel.
Award presenters and board members at the 2023 Galveston Youth Leadership Awards ceremony include Dr. Sharon Raimer, Dr. Ben Raimer, Dr. Harold Vanderpool, Jan Vanderpool, Dominic Etienne, Andy Grant and Eleanor Grant.
The $5,000 recipient Gernya Bougere and her parents, Gerrard Bougere and Leslie Holmes, listen to the presentation by Dominic Etienne at the 2023 Galveston Youth Leadership Awards Ceremony at the Garden Restaurant at Moody Gardens.
This year’s Galveston Youth Leadership Awards at the Garden Restaurant at Moody Gardens went to Tayler Polzin, Gernya Bougere and Charles R. Gundrum.
Stacy Wisner, Haylie Wisner and Jimmy Wisner await the 2023 Galveston Youth Leadership Awards presentation.
Alondra Salinas, award recipient and winner of the $1,000 award, with Charles Gundrum, and mother, Stephanie Gundrum, celebrating Charles’ award.
The Galveston Youth Leadership Awards took place on May 17 at the Garden Restaurant at Moody Gardens. This year marked the 42nd awards ceremony.
The prestigious award honors local high school seniors for their academic success, culture awareness, physical fitness and service to the community. Twelve students were named as finalists for the 2023 school year. The program kicked off with a welcome by Rebecca Trout Unbehagen, an invocation by Chaplain Jenny Schindler and inspirational remarks by Dominic Etienne. Guests enjoyed a delicious buffet while Unbehagen gave recognition and thanks to the many sponsors that included the Grant Family Fund, Drs. Ben and Sharon Raimer, Jay Vanderpool Memorial Scholarship Fund and Friends of Jay, The Daily News and the University of Texas Medical Branch.
