Andrea Sunseri started April with the first of three parties celebrating her 80th birthday. Her actual birthday is April 1, which was the day of her first celebration.
Her dear friend Susan Walker threw her a brunch at the Porch Café in Beachtown. Chef Sean Walker prepared a scrumptious buffet and his staff served mimosas and Bloody Mary’s to Sunseri, longtime friends Anita Taylor, Joy Unbehagen, Saundra Cook, Carolyn Gaido, Peggy Hipple, Susanne Sullivan, Cindy Sullivan, Linda Nathan, B.J. Herz, Gerry Hornstein, Seal Grief, Kay Leipzig, Suzie Reiswerg, Cathy Maples and JoanHaney, who came in from Waco for the day.
Missing was Ann Stubbs, who was represented by daughters Stephanie Place and Leanne Stubbs and daughter-in-law Leigh. They were at the “kids table” with Kimberly Gaido, Kerry O’Malley and Julie Osborn.
Daughter Carolyn was seen with Cindy Sapio, Elizabeth Theut, Jolynn Schierman, Karen Flowers, Marilyn Marx, Suzanne Brayman and the “mermaids” — Denise Roller, Kathy Rush, Belinda Thibault, Becky Campbell, Mary Ellen Presnell and Helen Reddy.
The second party was hosted by Andrea’s daughters Stephanie Doyle and Carolyn Sunseri. Granddaughter Shannon Osborn helped get the GalvestonCountry Club decorated with flowers and gorgeous sugar cookies with many of Andrea’s favorite things — poker chips, playing cards, suitcases, martini glasses and more.
Guests included Andrea’s family and work family — The Williamson girls — Jane Williamson, Susan Brossman, Linda Bohn, Ann Frank, KeriWilliamson and Melissa Williamson, the Doyle ladies — Mary Ellen Doyle, Debbie Doyle, Erin Doyle, Allison Doyle, Stephanie K. Doyle and the Trochesset clan — including Andrea’s sister Yvonne and nieces Brenda and Shannon. They visited with Lu Ann Fichera, Kim Raschke, Murlene Ware and Andrea’s kindergarten friends Nancy Arnold and Sharon Sabatelli.
Sand ‘N Sea Properties family included Anne Reiswerg, Kathy Kendrick, Susan Zielke, Pamela Gabriel, Barbara Zimmerman, Alicia Schwartz, Stacey Rubio, Patti Zajack and Cy Eilers. Also enjoying the Southern buffet was Carolyn Clyburn, Lynn Winget and Mary Longoria.
The last party was held in Plano at granddaughter Allie Ryan’s home a few days later and just two days after Allie gave birth to Andrea’s second great- grandchild Chloe James. Big sister Millie Marie was leading the singing and took a big bite out of her “Gracie’s” martini decorated cake.
The Texas Flag was flown over the State Capitol on April 1 in Andrea’s honor. Childhood friend Nick Kralj sent a proclamation to commemorate the event.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
