Seaside Scenes on Jan. 18 made its annual pilgrimage to the Patrón Tequila Pairing Dinner at Yaga’s Cafe, 2314 Strand St. in Galveston. More than 40 guests — locals along with out-of-towners — enjoyed specially prepared courses paired with cocktails from Patrón Tequila.

The tables were adorned with luxurious black tablecloths and crisp, ruby red napkins. An elegant four-course meal was served in unison by Yaga’s personal wait staff dressed in black.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

