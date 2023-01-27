Seaside Scenes on Jan. 18 made its annual pilgrimage to the PatrónTequila Pairing Dinner at Yaga’s Cafe, 2314 Strand St. in Galveston. More than 40 guests — locals along with out-of-towners — enjoyed specially prepared courses paired with cocktails from Patrón Tequila.
The tables were adorned with luxurious black tablecloths and crisp, ruby red napkins. An elegant four-course meal was served in unison by Yaga’s personal wait staff dressed in black.
Upon arrival, each guest enjoyed a signature cocktail called The Lady Bird. The first course was Gulf shrimp soufflé with lobster cream and corn milk, paired with a cocktail called Paloma. The second course featured a delightful Pacific clam chowder with Mexican flat bread, which was paired with the cocktail Mexican Firing Squad. The night’s entrée was petite filet mignon with herbed potatoes, charred grape tomatoes and a creamy garlic crab topping paired with a French-Mex martini.
Dessert was tempura-fried chocolate cheesecake with fresh berry compote, paired with Patrón Añejo neat. Between each course, Patrón representative Lisa Maez presented the history of Patrón tequila. Before the night adjourned, Chef Chris Lopez was introduced to the guests, who greeted him with cheers.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
