EATcetera Executive Chef Alena Pyles and business partner Victoria Newsome launched their Fancy Jackson Supper Club series with their first-ever vegan dinner with guest Chef Blaine Lunz on March 1.
Guests enjoyed a six-course dinner prepared by Pyles and Lunz. The first course featured vegan charcuterie with crostinis, pickled Asian pear and sake mustard. The last course — dessert — was a spring fruit crisp with blackberry-ginger compote and basil-lime granita.
The series continues on today with a spring dinner. Future events include a summer and fall dinner, along with cooking classes for adults and children. Fancy Jackson Supper Club members are part of a VIP customer group. The paid membership includes pre-ArtWalk receptions with light bites and complimentary wine, among other perks. Members can reserve seasonal, five-course dinners and cooking classes at any time. Membership isn’t required for the events but does offers early access to reservations.
“While I love the simplicity of our EATcetera menu; I love to lean into my experience as a chef in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Austin, Dallas and Houston.”
Fancy Jackson events are held at the EATcetera restaurant, 408 25th St. in Galveston. The Fancy Jackson name is in memory of Pyles’ much-loved wire hair fox terrier, whose portrait is in the restaurant. Pyles and co-owner Newsome always thought it would make a fun name for a supper club.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.