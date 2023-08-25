The family of island shrimper Jerome “Pops” Kunz surprised him on Aug. 12 with a belated 90th birthday celebration. He was greeted off the elevator by his baby sister and only surviving sibling, Shirley Kunz-Rooks, who traveled from San Antonio. More than 100 guests filled the party room to wine, dine and dance the night away. Music was provided by his dearest friend, musician Skip Swackhamer.
While there were many highlights to the evening, standouts include the custom face cookies made by grandchildren Heidi and Bryan Kunz, and their daughter, Scarlett, and the 3D shrimp boat painting of Pops’ boat by son-in-law Mike Janota.
Pops has been shrimping in Galveston Bay for more than 80 years. At the age of 10, he began working with his father, eventually buying his own series of boats. Today he still shrimps on his latest vessel, the St. Vincent, along with his deckhand daughter-in-law Nikki Johnson-Kunz, known as “Texas Shrimp Diva.” Johnson-Kunz began shrimping on and off with Pops and her husband, Jason Kunz, in 2018 and in 2020 she made the decision to join him full-time, seven days a week. In 2018, Nikki began sharing videos of their shrimping adventures on social media and quickly found that people wanted to see more of the journey. So videoing Pops became a part of their early mornings on the bay.
Today, the Diva shares shrimping life with some 55,000-plus followers and they have more than 1 million views via her Facebook page. She details adventures with Pops, tells educational stories of the sea and its many sea creatures and on occasion will share recipes.
Pops was born and raised in Galveston. He and the love of his life, Carol Kunz, were married for more than 55 years until her death. They raised 10 children on Galveston Island.
Pops plans to shrimp until his final days because the water brings him peace and, he said, “If you rest, you rust.”
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
