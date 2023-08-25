The family of island shrimper Jerome “Pops” Kunz surprised him on Aug. 12 with a belated 90th birthday celebration. He was greeted off the elevator by his baby sister and only surviving sibling, Shirley Kunz-Rooks, who traveled from San Antonio. More than 100 guests filled the party room to wine, dine and dance the night away. Music was provided by his dearest friend, musician Skip Swackhamer.

While there were many highlights to the evening, standouts include the custom face cookies made by grandchildren Heidi and Bryan Kunz, and their daughter, Scarlett, and the 3D shrimp boat painting of Pops’ boat by son-in-law Mike Janota.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

