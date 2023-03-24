Helen Kathryn Bolton Lohec, known by all as Kay, turned 80 on March 7. A celebration was hosted by her husband, Phil Lohec, and their children, Phil Lohec Jr. and Pam Stasney.

A black-tie dinner was held at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Mark Stasney, with friends and family in attendance. Guests were greeted by a string duet on the porch. Chef Mary Bass catered a delicious sit-down dinner. Fresh flower-covered tables created by Larry Janzen added a special touch. PattyCakes Bakery provided the anniversary cake.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

