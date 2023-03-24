Phil and Kay Lohec’s grandchildren and their spouses, Matthew Lohec, left, Jenna Lohec, Annie Stasney, Emily Lohec, Ben Stasney, Justin Abraham, top left, Kate Abraham and Elizabeth Lohec, were in attendance at their grandmother’s 80th birthday party.
Phil and Kay Lohec were joined by their children and spouses. Vaughn Lohec, Phil Lohec Jr., Pam Stasney and Mark Stasney were in attendance at their mother’s 80th birthday party.
Surprise guest and Galveston childhood friend Joyce Shepherd flew in from Florida to attend Kay Lohec’s 80th birthday party.
Sorority sisters and dear friends Judy Dolfi, Mary Johnston, Anne Forester and Joan Tramonte toast Kay Lohec at her 80th birthday party.
Helen Kathryn Bolton Lohec, known by all as Kay, turned 80 on March 7. A celebration was hosted by her husband, Phil Lohec, and their children, Phil Lohec Jr. and Pam Stasney.
A black-tie dinner was held at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Mark Stasney, with friends and family in attendance. Guests were greeted by a string duet on the porch. Chef Mary Bass catered a delicious sit-down dinner. Fresh flower-covered tables created by Larry Janzen added a special touch. PattyCakes Bakery provided the anniversary cake.
Many attendees were from the birthday girl’s local sorority, Theta Delta Beta. Others were years-long friends, church friends and neighbors from the island.
Family members attending included Jimmy Bolton and daughter Susan, along with Elizabeth Lohec, Emily Lohec, Matthew Lohec, Jenna Lohec, Annie Stasney, Ben Stasney, Kate Stasney Abraham and husband Justin Abraham. A surprise attendee was childhood friend Joyce Shepherd.
Kay Lohec’s true passion is volunteerism. She was an active part of Galveston Historical Foundation, serving as a tour guide at Ashton Villa, and chairing the Homes Tours. She was a member and volunteer at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, and the Academic Excellence Booster Club and numerous PTAs, all while being a substitute teacher.
After marrying Phil in 1963, the two returned to their beloved island where he was Galveston city manager, Galveston County auditor and a city council member. Kay Lohec shared memories of walking to St. Patrick’s for mass, visiting Rosenberg Library, being knocked out of bed during the Texas City Disaster explosion in 1947, and surviving Hurricanes Carla, Alicia and Ike. She enjoys all Galveston has to offer, from ArtWalk and The Grand 1894 Opera House, to daily mass and Mardi Gras.
