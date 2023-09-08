Dr. John Bertini, chairman of the board at the Galveston Railroad Museum, and David Robertson, executive director, recently hosted the Rail Baron’s Ball 2022 committee at a Champagne preview of the Arthur R. Carmody Jr. Library.

The one-of-a-kind library, formerly used as an Amtrak baggage car, has been fully restored and retrofitted to serve as a library for use by museum members, scholars and students for research purposes and will travel to other cities on goodwill tours. When necessary, the train might be used for emergency evacuation of rare documents and artifacts. Carmody’s children, Helen Carmody Stroud, Rene Carmody Mathews, Arthur R. Carmody, III, Patrick Gerard Carmody, Timothy Aubry Carmody, Mary Carmody Hart, Virginia Carmody Gunn and Joseph Barry Carmody, and grandchildren, were instrumental in bringing the library to life.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription