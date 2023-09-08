Rail Baron’s Ball Committee members and The Arthur R. Carmody Jr. design team gathered for a Champagne and chocolate event on board the luxury library rail car. Those in attendance were, from left: Georgianna Mullins, Deanna Grissom, Shawn Morrison, David Robertson, Gregg Lovell, Dr. John Bertini, Caroline Neblett, Seal Grief, Helen Carmody Stroud and Brenda Atchley.
A special rail car at the Galveston Railroad Museum is named after Dr. John Bertini, chairman of the board.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
The Galveston Railroad Museum under the direction of David Robertson will soon open the doors to The Arthur R. Carmody Jr. Library.
The Arthur R. Carmody Jr. Library at the Galveston Railroad Museum soon will delight train enthusiasts across the United States with its vast material donated by Helen Carmody Stroud.
Dr. John Bertini, chairman of the board at the Galveston Railroad Museum, and David Robertson, executive director, recently hosted the Rail Baron’s Ball 2022 committee at a Champagne preview of the Arthur R. Carmody Jr. Library.
The one-of-a-kind library, formerly used as an Amtrak baggage car, has been fully restored and retrofitted to serve as a library for use by museum members, scholars and students for research purposes and will travel to other cities on goodwill tours. When necessary, the train might be used for emergency evacuation of rare documents and artifacts. Carmody’s children, Helen Carmody Stroud, Rene Carmody Mathews, Arthur R. Carmody, III, Patrick Gerard Carmody,Timothy Aubry Carmody, Mary Carmody Hart, Virginia Carmody Gunn and Joseph Barry Carmody, and grandchildren, were instrumental in bringing the library to life.
Arthur Carmody Jr. practiced law for 69 years with the law firm of Willis, Lewis & Wilkinson; now Wilkinson, Carmody & Gilliam, specializing in railroad law. In addition to sitting on the board of Louisiana Railroad Authority, he served as legal counsel for Kansas City, Louisiana & Arkansas, Union Pacific, Texas Pacific, Missouri Pacific, Illinois Center and Mid-South railroad companies. His deep appreciation and interest in railroad history led to an important collection of rare and collectible books now at the Galveston Railroad Museum’s new library.
Last year, the Galveston Railroad Museum hosted its first gala in more than 20 years, the Rail Baron’s Ball, as a benefit for the Carmody Library. The gala was a success because of the efforts of the powerhouse committee that included Helen Carmody Stroud, chair, Brenda Atchley, Seal Grief, Deanna Grissom, Jeannie Hughes, Janet Leggett, Joan McLeod,Dennis McNabb, Georgianna Mullins, Mary Jo Naschke, Mary-Louise Stonecipher and Joanna Yates.
This year’s 2023 Rail Baron’s Ball, Orient Express: Paris to Vienna, will be Oct. 7, to benefit the Galveston Railroad Museum’s educational outreach.
