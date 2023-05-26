Blake Horton, Jennifer Jacaman, Sara Martin, Kelley Delesandri, Lauren Gamble and Robert Booth await the arrival of executive Chef Chris Lopez’s introduction to the crowd at the Yaga’s Bourbon Paired Dinner.
Christopher Doyle, David Mejia, Charles Doyle and Chris Doyle don their Derby jackets at the Yaga’s Bourbon Paired Dinner.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Oscar Rodriguez, Tony Rodriguez and Danielle Bishop look forward to sampling the Woodford Reserve bourbons at the Yaga’s Bourbon Paired Dinner.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
A gentleman’s gathering at Yaga’s Bourbon Paired Dinner includes Tom Farmer, Jim Byrom, Jim Galbraith and Jim Ware.
CARLA PEOPLES
/For The Daily News
Great friends out for the evening at the Bourbon Paired Dinner at Yaga’s on the strand include Walter Gay, Gail Gay, John Froeschner, Helen Stroud and Pam Froeschner.
CARLA PEOPLES
/For The Daily News
Matthew Doyle, Mary Ellen Doyle, Chuck Doyle, Debbie Doyle, Erin Doyle and Elle Wood preparing to enjoy the Yaga’s Bourbon Paired Dinner at Yaga’s on the Strand.
Yaga’s on the Strand on May 3 held its famous bourbon-paired dinner. This year’s bourbon of choice was from the Woodford Reserve collection.
The yearly event coincides with the start of Kentucky Derby week. Ladies donned their fanciest hats and fascinators, while the gentlemen wore their Gatsby-inspired pinstripe suits and wingtip shoes. Another stand out this year was an assortment of colorful jackets worn by the Doyle men and their friends.
