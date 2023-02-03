Precely Rose Sims turned 1 year old Jan. 26. Her birthday party was held on Jan. 22 on the patio at Maceo Spice & Import Co. in downtown Galveston.
Parents Concetta Maceo Sims and Destin Sims threw Precely an old-fashioned birthday party, complete with a Shetland pony. Maceo Spice & Import Co. closed its doors for a day as friends and family gathered. The joyous celebration was unicorn-themed, with a unicorn pony, bounce house, ball pit for the little ones and plenty of Maceo-prepared food.
When the magic moment arrived, Precely made her grand entrance to her party in her new Audi TTRS remote-control car. Ever the future fashionista, Precely had numerous outfit changes through the day. Over the past year, Precely spent lots of time at Maceo Spice & Import Co. hanging with her famous papa, Ronnie Maceo, who died Nov. 13. The dynamic duo enjoyed greeting customers and playing for hours. Concetta shared with Seaside Scenes that the bond between grandpa and granddaughter ran deep.
In her first year, Precely has traveled to Mexico and enjoyed frequent trips throughout the United States. Precely enjoyed her personal-sized unicorn birthday cake prepared by Angela Bivens-Bivens Baking.
The many children in attendance enjoyed pony/unipony rides. The Sims are excited to announce Precely will be a big sister in June. Another baby girl is on the way for the Sims family.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
