The lakeside home of Georgia and Ami Barzilay was the setting for Fireworks, Food, Fun and Music on the Fourth of July. The Barzilay’s stately mansion sits on the banks of Moses Lake in Texas City.
Georgia and Bonnie Baty own Karat Creations Jewelry, 811 6th St. N. in Texas City. Ami owns Ami Diamonds.
Guests dined poolside on the finely manicured lawn. An eye-catching big red gorilla oversaw the festivities. The Barzilays fell in love with the gorilla while boating on a trip to Miami.
Crossing the causeway for the fun were Karen Flowers, Ted Shook, Kim and Fred Raschke, Carolyn Sunseri, Raymond Brouillard, Susanne Brayman and Jordan Raschke Elton.
Arriving dockside was Debbie and Glen Fuller, and arriving dockside aboard “Happy Hour” were Stephanie and Pat Doyle, Natalie Crowder, Andrew Doyle and Stephanie and Chris Doyle.
Neighbors Mary and Kyle Dickson, Debbie Doyle, Sandy and DonGartman, John and LeslieHay, Coleen and FelixHerrera, Dayna and Darwin Perren, Bill and Olga Ballas, Paula and Phil Roberts enjoyed the flowing libations and delicious food.
Neighbors Deano Merrigan and Dan Piazza supplied the entertainment with a spectacular fireworks show, while Frank LevyaProductions played patriotic music.
Family members reveling in those fireworks were Ron and Mika Barzilay, Rosemary Giamortone, Walt and Margo Crowder, Walt and Melissa Crowder, Cheryl and Tim Nolte, Baylee Hartson, and Rick and Kaycee Hodges.
Jenny and Bob Senter, Herk VanAlstyne, Jamie and KennethClark, OtisCarrell, The Rev. Clint Ressler, Mark and SharonCiavaglia, Bonnie and Ben Baty, JaneHayley, SallyBriggs, JennyHutchinson and Denise and Perry O’Brien feasted on the enormous dessert buffet.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@ sbcglobal.net with“Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
