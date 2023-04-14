Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Drag Queen entertainers Flawless Oz, Amber Vanderbilt and Kymber DeVine raised more than $5,000 for the Galveston’s Own Farmers Market at the Queen for Greens Luncheon in the Davidson Ball Room at the Tremont Hotel.
Best of friends David Bace, Priscilla Files, Robert Zahn and Tim Dudley get ready for the floor show at the Queen for Greens Luncheon at the Davidson Ballroom benefiting the Galveston’s Own Farmers Market.
Friends Brian Brefield, Jack Bell, Tom Schwenk and Hellen Halady await the much-anticipated Queen for Greens Drag Show to benefit Galveston’s Own Farmers Market.
Chris Gantry and Cecelia Butler enjoy a glass of bubbly at the Queens for Greens Luncheon at the Davidson Ballroom at the Tremont House in Galveston.
Dave Jacoby, Keath Jacoby, Alicia Cahill, holding Sneaky Pete, and Denise Alexander enjoy a glass of bubbly before heading to the Queens For Greens Drag Show benefiting Galveston’s Own Farmers Market.
On March 19, everyone’s favorite fabulous drag queen, Kymber Devine (Kerry Chandler), brought her talented friends and more to The Tremont House Davidson Ballroom in Galveston for the first-ever “Queens for Greens” Drag Brunch, benefiting Galveston’s Own Farmers Market.
About 350 guests enjoyed cocktails in the lower lobby before preceding up the grand staircase to partake in a decadent brunch prepared by Tremont House Executive Chef Grant Marion. The event’s whimsical theme was “hips, lips and fingertips.”
The elaborate floor show began at 1:30 p.m. as guests dined while being mesmerized by the live performances of Devine, who was hostess and emcee, Flawless Oz and Amber Vanderbilt. The diverse crowd wasn’t disappointed. The show’s proceeds — more than $5,000 — went to Galveston’s Own Farmers Market.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
