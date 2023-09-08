Dale Mitchell, board president, and Angelica Hanley, executive director of M.I. Lewis Social Service Center, share a moment on the floor at the recent Wine & Dine Bayou Style Annual Gala on Aug. 26 at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City.
From left: Hillary DiRenzo Gramm, Amy Skicki, Kristi Koncaba, her husband Kenny Koncaba, Chef Mary Bass and Jacquline Valcoviak enjoy the night activities at the Wine & Dine Bayou Style Annual Gala on Aug. 26 at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City.
Friends and community leaders seated from left: Kathy Dalager Soehl, Wally Deats, Deb Miller Deats, Eleanor Brown and Gary Brown. Standing: Chris Tucker and Sandy McDermott celebrate the evening at the recent Wine & Dine Bayou Style Annual Gala.
Friends and family members at Virginia Gill’s table: Seated are Wanda Bess, Lovie and Francis Gillespie. Standing left to right are Madeline Banks, Jade Whitfield, Melanie Burnette, Arthur Delaney and Johanna Herrera enjoy the gala activities.
Keith Morgan, Dickinson fire chief, holding the split-the-pot with his helpers, Dr. Laura Koehler, and friend, Shelly Carpenter, at the recent Wine & Dine Bayou Style Annual Gala on Aug. 26 at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City.
DOREEN HUGHES/For the Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
M.I. Lewis Social Service Center held its Wine & Dine Bayou Style Annual Gala on Aug. 26 at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City. The evening festivities began with refreshing cocktails, beer and wine paired with various charcuterie boards of tasty bites as family, friends, community leaders and guests mingled. Local favorite Chef Mary Bass served a delicious dinner menu of Bayou Caesar salad, blackened chicken with Creole dirty rice and caramel bread pudding.
In her opening remarks, Angelica Hanley, executive director, thanked the gala committee chaired by Kathy Deats, the advisory council, her staff, the board of directors led by Mitchell Dale, president, summer interns and guests for their dedication and support. The bayou-style theme gala was chock full of fun things to do: a jewelry pull, raffle, a split-the-pot with Keith Morgan, Dickinson fire chief, stirring the pot, silent and live auctions. The dance floor saw much action with entertaining, toe-tapping music provided by Shades of Grey.
M.I. Lewis Social Service Center in Dickinson began in the early 1960s by the Dickinson Ministerial Alliance. The center serves more than 100 clients weekly, offering emergency financial assistance, a new self-sufficiency financial learning center, and a supermarket-style food pantry where clients can choose items that fit their families’ needs.
Hanley and the gala committee would like to thank the sponsors and all those who made the event memorable.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
