M.I. Lewis Social Service Center held its Wine & Dine Bayou Style Annual Gala on Aug. 26 at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City. The evening festivities began with refreshing cocktails, beer and wine paired with various charcuterie boards of tasty bites as family, friends, community leaders and guests mingled. Local favorite Chef Mary Bass served a delicious dinner menu of Bayou Caesar salad, blackened chicken with Creole dirty rice and caramel bread pudding.

In her opening remarks, Angelica Hanley, executive director, thanked the gala committee chaired by Kathy Deats, the advisory council, her staff, the board of directors led by Mitchell Dale, president, summer interns and guests for their dedication and support. The bayou-style theme gala was chock full of fun things to do: a jewelry pull, raffle, a split-the-pot with Keith Morgan, Dickinson fire chief, stirring the pot, silent and live auctions. The dance floor saw much action with entertaining, toe-tapping music provided by Shades of Grey.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

