From left, Mark Copeland, Clarissa Copeland; Danielle Lance, board president at Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance; and Phil Purpich pose for a group picture after receiving their prom queen of the night crowns at the Night to Shine event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and hosted locally by Resonate Church of La Marque, with nomination by Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance.
From left, prom queens and best friends Emily Self and Judy Forasiepi celebrate at the recent Night to Shine prom night national event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and held locally at Walter Hall Park in League City.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Christina Mason and Erin Dorn, Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance advisory committee member on the Tim Tebow Foundation Night to Shine event, pose together.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
From left, Tom Crews, city of League City councilman and local businessman, his wife, Chrissy Crews, and son, Alex Crews, support the Night to Shine event and attended as volunteers.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Pastor Jervie Windom, with Resonate Church of La Marque and host church of the local Night to Shine event, stands with Trysten Pearson, founder of Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Shelley Miller, prom queen for a night, bows to her guests after being crowned at the recent Night to Shine event sponsored by Tim Tebow Foundation at Walter Hall Park in League City.
DOREEN HUGHES/
For The Daily News
Walter Hall Park in League City was the setting for the annual Night to Shine prom event for some remarkable folks in the special needs community. The national event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, was held in all 50 states and several foreign countries on Feb. 10. The idea to host the first local Night to Shine event was the brainchild of Sheena Pearson, executive director of the Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance. Together with a hard-working, dedicated team of local nonprofits, businesses and caring community members, the group collaborated and delivered a fun-filled event for the kings and queens of the night, their matched buddies and families.
Hosted by Resonate Church of La Marque and the nominating organization, Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance, Night to Shine provided an unforgettable prom experience for people with special needs, ages 14 years and up. The evening began with a lineup of shiny, eye-catching, decked-out Corvette cars led by A.J. Loupe with SpaceCity Corvette Club. As the VIP guests stepped out of the vehicles, they were greeted by volunteers waving pompoms and welcoming signs with inspirational messages. The VIPs walked down the red carpet, beaming with pride and joy — this was their night.
These special honorees enjoyed delicious food, drinks and tasty desserts. Then, it was time for that magical moment to hear their names called. They proudly came forward to the prom night crowning ceremony of the kings and queens. The DJ played toe-tapping, funky music with many prom night kings and queens taking to the dance floor surrounded by their matched buddies, friends and families.
Night to Shine was started by the Tim Tebow Foundation in 2014 with a vision to work with churches around the country to provide an incredible prom night experience centered on God’s love.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
