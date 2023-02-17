Walter Hall Park in League City was the setting for the annual Night to Shine prom event for some remarkable folks in the special needs community. The national event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, was held in all 50 states and several foreign countries on Feb. 10. The idea to host the first local Night to Shine event was the brainchild of Sheena Pearson, executive director of the Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance. Together with a hard-working, dedicated team of local nonprofits, businesses and caring community members, the group collaborated and delivered a fun-filled event for the kings and queens of the night, their matched buddies and families.

Hosted by Resonate Church of La Marque and the nominating organization, Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance, Night to Shine provided an unforgettable prom experience for people with special needs, ages 14 years and up. The evening began with a lineup of shiny, eye-catching, decked-out Corvette cars led by A.J. Loupe with SpaceCity Corvette Club. As the VIP guests stepped out of the vehicles, they were greeted by volunteers waving pompoms and welcoming signs with inspirational messages. The VIPs walked down the red carpet, beaming with pride and joy — this was their night.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

