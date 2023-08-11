The 2023 Veterans Summer Slam offshore fishing event at Sea Star Base in Galveston, held on July 22, lived up to its billing. The successful event brought together hundreds of veterans and fishing enthusiasts from the Galveston community and beyond. The Veterans Summer Slam provided an opportunity for the men and women who served to relax, enjoy the beauty of the Gulf and share their experiences with comrades and like-minded individuals. Activities for the two-day weekend event began Friday evening with the captain’s meeting and dinner, health and safety instructions, fishing guidelines and saltwater fishing license checks.

Early Saturday morning, a colorful fleet of boats, some with flags billowing in the wind, set out for a day of offshore Gulf fishing. The boat owners and captains donated their time, equipment and fishing gear to the veteran anglers with a single objective — cast your lines and bring in the “big one” while creating lasting memories, sharing stories and bonding over the love of fishing. Weigh-in began at 1 p.m. and concluded with all boats safely back at the dockside by 5 p.m.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

