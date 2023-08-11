Air Force veteran Maggie Petersen, the overall winner, bagged a 19.2-pound red snapper at the 2023 Veterans Summer Slam offshore fishing event. Here she poses with other women anglers and boat captains who donated their vessels, equipment and fishing gear for the event.
Air Force veteran Maggie Petersen, the overall winner, bagged a 19.2-pound red snapper at the 2023 Veterans Summer Slam offshore fishing event. Here she poses with other women anglers and boat captains who donated their vessels, equipment and fishing gear for the event.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Veteran Tokan Desmore stands with her 2nd place kingfish trophy at the 2023 Veterans Summer Slam offshore fishing event held at Sea Star Base in Galveston July 22.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Boat Capt. Hayden Gardner, his father Gary Gardner, and Kevin Cousin at the dockside at Sea Star Base in Galveston, show off their catch at the 2023 Veterans Summer Slam offshore fishing event.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
A group of anglers at Sea Star Base Galveston, wait in line to weigh in their catch of the day at the recent 2023 Veterans Summer Slam offshore fishing event.
The 2023 Veterans Summer Slam offshore fishing event at Sea Star Base in Galveston, held on July 22, lived up to its billing. The successful event brought together hundreds of veterans and fishing enthusiasts from the Galveston community and beyond. The Veterans Summer Slam provided an opportunity for the men and women who served to relax, enjoy the beauty of the Gulf and share their experiences with comrades and like-minded individuals. Activities for the two-day weekend event began Friday evening with the captain’s meeting and dinner, health and safety instructions, fishing guidelines and saltwater fishing license checks.
Early Saturday morning, a colorful fleet of boats, some with flags billowing in the wind, set out for a day of offshore Gulf fishing. The boat owners and captains donated their time, equipment and fishing gear to the veteran anglers with a single objective — cast your lines and bring in the “big one” while creating lasting memories, sharing stories and bonding over the love of fishing. Weigh-in began at 1 p.m. and concluded with all boats safely back at the dockside by 5 p.m.
At the exciting and much-anticipated awards ceremony, live auction and raffle, Maggie Petersen, a 10-year U.S. Air Force Veteran, founder and CEO of Camp SHiEld, which serves women veterans, reeled in the winning fish, a whopping 19.2-pound Red Snapper. Showing her fishing chops, veteran Tokan Desmore on the Trippen Wet boat brought in the second place kingfish.
The Lighthouse Charity Team served up a delicious seafood fish fry with all the fixings — with live toe-tapping music by the Jesse Loving Band. The 2023 Veterans Summer Slam would like to thank all its sponsors. Planning is already underway for the 2024 Veterans Summer Slam.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
Join us on a captivating journey through time as we explore Galveston's fascinating evolution from a prominent port city to a bustling beach resort destination. Discover how early bathhouses paved the way for a thriving tourism economy and shaped iconic landmarks like the Balinese Room and P…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.