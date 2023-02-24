Team members Jim Macpherson, left, Ezmine During, Paul Hortom, Brett Winn, Mike Corripio and Cory Moss, plant manager of the Valero Texas City Refinery, celebrate with their team which received the gold recognition award at the recent United Way Galveston County Mainland 68th annual Meeting and Thank You Luncheon held at the Nessler Center, Texas City.
Dow Texas City Operations received the gold plaque for companies with 175-400 employees. Back row: Victoria Lopez, Del Pino, Katy Kurtz, Stacey Reece, Jose Delacruz, Matthew McGinnis, Stephen Flowers and Lisa Cashbaugh-Sanchez, Site Leader. Front row: Stephanie Basaldua, Christy Chavez and Lori Bryce.
RIGHT: M. I. Lewis Social Service Center was recognized with the Exceptional Contributions to the Community award in 2022. From left: Johnnie Simpson, Jr. pastor and Dickinson City Councilman; Kathy Deats; Renee Casey; Judge Lonnie Cox; Mitchell Dale, board president and owner of McRee Ford; Angelica Hanley, executive director; Ashley Campbell; Sean Skipworth, city of Dickinson mayor; and Theo Melancon, city of Dickinson manager.
Ratha LIladrie, left, Alaine Nix and Connie Ricketts, executive director of CASA of Galveston County and her team are pictured at the recent United Way Galveston County Mainland 68th Annual Meeting and Thank You Luncheon held at Nessler Center in Texas City.
Brian Wilhelm, left, Stacey Zills and Alan Hutchins with A&A Machine and Fabrication received the Spirit of the Mainland Industrial Contractor Division Award.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
United Way Galveston County Mainland recently held its 68th Annual Meeting and Thank You Luncheon at the Nessler Center in Texas City. The event celebrated the collaborative and vital work done by some ordinary folks doing extraordinary work in the community.
Phil Roberts, board president, called the meeting to order and recognized the elected officials and veterans. The national anthem was performed by the talented Miranda Harris, a fourth-grader at Odyssey Academy, with The Salvation Army’s Boys and Girls Club participation. U.S. Marine Corps, Charlie Company, 4th Amphibian Battalion, conducted the Pledge of Allegiance. Dewan Clayborn, board member and CEO of the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce, performed the invocation.
Then it was time to recognize the partnering agencies and their employees who participated in the journey with the United Way Galveston County Mainland by coming together to change the lives of more than 46,000 residents by funding programs. The Spirit of the Mainland Industrial Division Award was presented to the Port of Texas City and Eastman Chemical Company for companies with fewer than 175 employees.
INEOS and Dow Texas City Operations received silver and gold awards for companies with 175-400 employees. Marathon Petroleum Company and Valero Texas City Refinery, with 400-plus employees, were awarded silver and gold plaques, respectively. A&A Machine and Fabrication, Zachry Group and Turner Industries received contractor division awards.
Individual Volunteer of the Year was presented to Stephen Flowers of Dow Chemical, who previously shared his powerful, personal journey from being a United Way client to becoming a board member.
The Spirit of Caring Award was given to Willie Windham, outgoing board member, for her 30-plus years of volunteer service.
A delicious lunch was catered by Johnae’s Kitchen and sponsored by Moody Bank, with a delectable array of doughnuts provided by H-E-B.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
