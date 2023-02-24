United Way Galveston County Mainland recently held its 68th Annual Meeting and Thank You Luncheon at the Nessler Center in Texas City. The event celebrated the collaborative and vital work done by some ordinary folks doing extraordinary work in the community.

Phil Roberts, board president, called the meeting to order and recognized the elected officials and veterans. The national anthem was performed by the talented Miranda Harris, a fourth-grader at Odyssey Academy, with The Salvation Army’s Boys and Girls Club participation. U.S. Marine Corps, Charlie Company, 4th Amphibian Battalion, conducted the Pledge of Allegiance. Dewan Clayborn, board member and CEO of the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce, performed the invocation.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

