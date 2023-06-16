Supporters, families and the public gathered on April 27 at the open house of M.I. Lewis Social Service Center, a United Way Agency serving Galveston County, to reintroduce the center and see firsthand the services provided to the community.

Mitchell Dale, board president, and Angelica Hanley, executive director, shared the history and future of the center and the rededication of the Jerry & Shelley Ziegler Food Pantry. Recent updates included expanding their services and facility, a newly paved parking lot, the ever-growing homebound senior food delivery and the Self-Sufficiency Learning Center.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

