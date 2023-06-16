From left: Rebecca Giamfortone, Angelica Hanley, executive director of M. I. Lewis Social Service Center, Cecil Henry, board member, Suanne Sparks, Kathy Deats and Mark Webster, also board members, pose for a picture at the community open house.
Diane Dale, wife of Mitchell Dale, board president and owner of McRee Ford; Deb Deats, local artist; and Vicki Mims, board member and retired superintendent of Dickinson Independent School District, enjoy the events at the community open house.
Bayou Friends Forever, Inc. board members, left to right, Linda McMahan, Collin Coker, Amy Elliott, Matt Schweder, and Thuy Gottlieb, board president, enjoy the night at the recent Black Tie Texas: Paining Paws, Country Roots & Cowboy Boots held at the pristine Dickinson Bayou Ranch grounds.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
From left: Troy Strange, his wife Wendi Strange, friends Karen Kold, and her husband, Milton Kolb, enjoy refreshing beverages under the giant white tent.
Supporters, families and the public gathered on April 27 at the open house of M.I. Lewis Social Service Center, a United Way Agency serving Galveston County, to reintroduce the center and see firsthand the services provided to the community.
Mitchell Dale, board president, and Angelica Hanley, executive director, shared the history and future of the center and the rededication of the Jerry & Shelley Ziegler Food Pantry. Recent updates included expanding their services and facility, a newly paved parking lot, the ever-growing homebound senior food delivery and the Self-Sufficiency Learning Center.
The board of directors and staff members conducted on-site tours of the facility, highlighting recent updates. They took questions about the new client-choice model program allowing clients to choose the food they take home from the center’s food pantry. Information about the Emergency Rent & Utility Assistance and the Self-Sufficiency Learning Center was also provided. Hanley informed her guests that two new team members, a program and a social services manager, were added to serve the clients better and assist in moving toward self-sufficiency.
Hanley announced the upcoming “Wine and Dine Bayou Style” fundraiser, scheduled for Aug. 26 at the Charles T. Doyle Convention Center, Texas City. Local Chef Mary Bass will serve her delicious menu with live music by Shades of Grey and live and silent auctions.
Black Tie Texas: Painting Paws, Country Roots & Cowboy Boots.
The pristine Dickinson Bayou Ranch grounds were the scenic setting on April 29 for the first-ever gala, Black Tie Texas: Painting Paws, Country Roots & Cowboy Boots. Hosted by Bayou Friends Forever Inc., benefitting the Bayou Animal Services & Adoption Center in Dickinson. The committee led by Thuy Thai Gottlieb, president, and board members; Linda McMahan, Collin Coker, Amy Elliott and Matt Schweder pulled out all the stops. The action-packed activities were in full throttle under the giant white tent where the 6666 Grit & Glory Saloon set up with a mechanical bull tournament and silent art auction on display featuring the autographed artwork of local celebrities. Completing the setting, were a custom hat booth by Lone Star Hat Bar, a dance floor with sawdust, live music on stage by Chip Oliphant Band and Susan Hickman, a Champagne hay ride, and delicious food from Dickinson BarBQue & Steakhouse.
Supporters sporting their best country and Western fashions hobnobbed with Texas-based TV celebrity guests. Making the scene Trey Louis, “American Idol”: Lesley and Washington Ho, HBO Max’s “House of Ho;” Jennifer Provaznik, “Lone Star Law;” and Tim Miller, Texas EquuSearch & Netflix’s “The Killing Fields.”
Big shout out to these sponsors, Assessments of the Southwest Inc.Total Floors in Webster and All in One Tents andEvents, Texas Gun Club, 6666 Grit & Glory, Dickinson Bayou Ranch, GenSolutions,JTB Services., city of Dickinson, Economic Development Corp. and Dickinson Management District.
The mission of Bayou Animal Services & Adoption Center is to promote and protect the health, safety and welfare of animals and people.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
