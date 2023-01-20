The 33rd annual East End Historical District Holiday Homes Tour heralded the festive and spectacular Christmas season on Galveston Island.

This year, four distinctively fabulous homes were on display. Visitors experienced up close and personal the grandeur of the homes’ interiors with an opportunity to visit with some of the homeowners who shared their stories of acquiring their unique piece of Galveston history. Others shared about falling in love with their house, that special moment they knew it would be their new home, and their inspiration for bringing these historical jewels back to their original elegance.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county.

