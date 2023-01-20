Dr. Kevin Barrett and David Fortenberry, docents at the 33rd annual East End Historical District Holiday Homes Tour, shared their knowledge and history about the 1900 Storm and original front door on 1113 Church house in Galveston.
Island contractors Brian and Emily Root worked with many homeowners to bring their historical homes back to their original and elaborate grandeur.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Deanna Johnson enjoys the wonderful sights and sounds of the holiday season at her home during the recent 33rd annual East End Historical District Holiday Homes Tour.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Linda and Greg Stickline, husband-and-wife docent team, stand together at the recent 33rd annual East End Historical District Holiday Homes Tour.
DOREEN HUGHES/For the Daily News
The 33rd annual East End Historical District Holiday Homes Tour heralded the festive and spectacular Christmas season on Galveston Island.
This year, four distinctively fabulous homes were on display. Visitors experienced up close and personal the grandeur of the homes’ interiors with an opportunity to visit with some of the homeowners who shared their stories of acquiring their unique piece of Galveston history. Others shared about falling in love with their house, that special moment they knew it would be their new home, and their inspiration for bringing these historical jewels back to their original elegance.
Once selected for the annual holiday tour, homeowners began preparing their fabulous homes and decking the halls for visitors to experience this one-of-a-kind tradition. The elaborate and unique 1808 Postoffice was sponsored by local real estate broker Tom Schwenk, Coldwell Banker/TGRE, and was winner of the best-decorated home. The elegant 1816 Postoffice was underwritten by Donna Baker of The Local Agents. The stately 1227 Ball was sponsored by Julie Wells of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. And finally, the charming and cozy 1113 Church was sponsored by Clay Conrad of Latitude 29 Group.
Visitors to the 33rd Annual East End Historical District Holiday Homes Tour also enjoyed the exterior beauty and grandeur of homes beautifully decorated for the season throughout the fifty-eight blocks of the district while listening to the soothing sounds of holiday music.
The organization’s events support its mission to preserve, restore and protect cultural and architectural integrity by promoting education, community advocacy, fellowship, neighborhood awareness and cultural tourism.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
