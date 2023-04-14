The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce held its Business Showcase and Taste of the Town on March 23 at Mainland City Centre in Texas City. The much-anticipated, admission-free event brought together more than 40 exhibitors across the mainland to display goods and services, which included home furnishings, real estate, fashion, financial institution products and offerings by nonprofits. Attendees chowed down on free food samples from various restaurants, all offering tasty bites ranging from finger-licking barbecue to homemade soul food with greens and all the fixings. Tex-Mex cuisine, Cajun-style gumbo, mouth-watering pies and cakes also were featured. The open-air bar at Stuttgarden Tavern saw plenty of action, serving fresh, cool beverages during the happy hour later in the evening.
Out and About: Taste of the Town draws big crowds in Texas City
- By DOREEN HUGHES
