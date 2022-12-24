Space City Corvette Club recently held its membership dinner at Mamacita’s Mexican Restaurant in Webster to celebrate its successful 10th annual Good Grub & Gears Car Show & Fall Festival. The event, held at Stevenson Park in Friendswood, attracted 223 cars and a great turnout of car enthusiasts, fans and supporters. It also raised a record $70,000, the largest in the club’s history, with the help of major sponsor Bayway Chevrolet.

Established in 2007, Space City Corvette Club has more than 150 members. Its mission is to raise funds for local and national charities. This year, the club’s activities helped raise funds to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Texas EquuSearch. Additionally, the club awarded its annual scholarship to a fellow at the University of Texas Medical Branch in the Fichnter/SpaceCity Corvette Club Memorial Fund name.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

