Space City Corvette Club President A.J. Loupe presents Tim Miller, founder/director of Texas EquuSearch with a check for $70,000 at the celebration dinner of their successful 10th Annual Good Grub & Gears Car Show & Fall Festival.
Austin Stanford, director of development at the University of Texas Medical Branch, thanked the club for its annual scholarship.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Glenn Johnson, mayor of Port Neches, and a current board member of the National Corvette Museum, shared news from the national level with club members and guests.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
From left: Space City Corvette Club members Kate Brady, Kevin Brady, Janie Russell and David Garza pose for a picture during a celebration dinner at Mamacita’s Mexican Restaurant in Webster.
Space City Corvette Club recently held its membership dinner at Mamacita’s Mexican Restaurant in Webster to celebrate its successful 10th annual Good Grub & Gears Car Show & Fall Festival. The event, held at Stevenson Park in Friendswood, attracted 223 cars and a great turnout of car enthusiasts, fans and supporters. It also raised a record $70,000, the largest in the club’s history, with the help of major sponsor BaywayChevrolet.
Established in 2007, Space City Corvette Club has more than 150 members. Its mission is to raise funds for local and national charities. This year, the club’s activities helped raise funds to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Texas EquuSearch. Additionally, the club awarded its annual scholarship to a fellow at the University of Texas Medical Branch in the Fichnter/SpaceCity Corvette Club MemorialFund name.
During the dinner events, Glenn Johnson, mayor of Port Neches and a current board member of the National Corvette Museum, shared news from the national level with club members and guests. Johnson presented club president A.J. Loupe with a unique recognition pin. The highlight of the evening was the guest appearance of Tim Miller, founder/director of Texas EquuSearch, the volunteer search and rescue organization. Miller captivated the audience by sharing powerful true-to-life stories from his 20-plus years leading many search and rescue teams to find missing persons. During the dinner, it was announced a generous donor offered a matching dollar-for-dollar donation of up to $25,000. SpaceCity Corvette Club presented Miller with a check for $70,000.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
