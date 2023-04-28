Charles T. Doyle, the former Texas City mayor and founder of Texas First Bank, is the visionary leader of the Charles T. Doyle Leadership and Development Series, or LEADS, as it’s known locally. Here he is surrounded by members of his family and participating students from the spring 2023 “Day of Service: Lead, volunteer and give,” program held at the Nessler Center in Texas City.
Charles T. Doyle, the former Texas City mayor and founder of Texas First Bank, is the visionary leader of the Charles T. Doyle Leadership and Development Series, or LEADS, as it’s known locally. Here he is surrounded by members of his family and participating students from the spring 2023 “Day of Service: Lead, volunteer and give,” program held at the Nessler Center in Texas City.
Junior and senior high school students from across Galveston County school districts participated in the 2023 Spring Charles T. Doyle Leadership and Development Series, or LEADS, held at Nessler Center in Texas City. They demonstrated their teamwork skills by jointly working on a handmade mat that was donated to one of the non-profit organizations.
Ball High School students Tate Burchfield, Sophia Comeaux and Abigail Pillar pose for a picture on the floor of the recent 2023 spring Charles T. Doyle Leadership and Development Series at Nessler Center in Texas City.
A&A Machine & Fabrication President and CEO Alan Hutchins served as the LEADS committee chairperson. A&A Machine & Fabrication employee Stacey Zills served as Hutchins’ “right hand” and was a crucial part of the event’s success.
The Nessler Center in Texas City buzzed with energy, excitement and great expectations on March 30.
One by one, buses from across Galveston County school districts unloaded junior and senior high school students and personnel. They were there to participate in the 2023 Spring Charles T. Doyle Leadership Education and Development Series, or LEADS, as it’s locally known. Charles T. Doyle is the visionary leader behind the LEADS program. The former Texas City mayor and founder of Texas First Bank knew it was and still is an opportunity to provide students with leadership training and insights into local businesses and career paths.
In 2004, Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future and the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of CommerceLeadership Program partnered to bring the project to life. The partnership created what became known as the LEADS program, providing leadership, training and service opportunities to junior and senior high school students from Texas City ISD. Since then, the program has grown and now includes students from Dickinson, Galveston, Hitchcock, La Marque, O’Connell College Preparatory, Santa Fe and Texas City schools. The program is open to all Galveston County high school juniors and seniors; students must apply for acceptance into the program each semester. This game-changing, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity teaches the development of future leaders with support from local businesses and the community.
The one-day 2023 Spring LEADS theme, “Day of Service: Lead, volunteer and give,” focused on giving back to the community. The students committed to helping 14 area non-profit organizations by learning to volunteer, give and lead. Presentations by various business and community leaders focused on budgeting, saving, paying for college and teamwork.
Texas First Bank provided a 10-year pledge to the Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future to fully fund LEADS. In 2014, upon the expiration of this pledge, Doyle offered a new 10-year commitment to fund LEADS through 2024. Students should contact their school counselors for more information about the LEADS program.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county.
