The Nessler Center in Texas City buzzed with energy, excitement and great expectations on March 30.

One by one, buses from across Galveston County school districts unloaded junior and senior high school students and personnel. They were there to participate in the 2023 Spring Charles T. Doyle Leadership Education and Development Series, or LEADS, as it’s locally known. Charles T. Doyle is the visionary leader behind the LEADS program. The former Texas City mayor and founder of Texas First Bank knew it was and still is an opportunity to provide students with leadership training and insights into local businesses and career paths.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription