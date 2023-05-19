Deborah Laine, executive director of Clear Creek Education Foundation, and Roy Greene, South Shore Harbour Resort general manager, celebrate at the recent Salute to Heroes VI Patriot Dinner & Concert featuring Mark Chesnutt as the headliner.
Kim Bonnen, wife of state Rep. Bonnen; Eliza Paul, wife of state Rep. Dennis Paul; and Amy Skicki, executive director of Baytran, pose at the recent Salute to Heroes VI Patriot Dinner & Concert, held at South Shore Harbour Resort.
Friends and supporters of both Clear Creek Education Foundation and Communities In Schools-Bay Area, seated from left to right are Joe Byrd, Jenny McCorkle and Kelli McCorkle Byrd. Standing, Chris Shmitt Rylant, Greg Ploss, Lee Crowder and Mandie McMillan Crowder enjoy the evening at the recent Salute to Heroes VI Patriot Dinner & Concert at South Shore Harbour Resort featuring country singer Mark Chesnutt.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Dr. Peter Wuenschel, executive director of Communities In Schools-Bay Area, and his wife, Debbie Wuenschel, enjoy the night at the Salute to Heroes VI Patriot Dinner & Concert.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
The Salute to Heroes VI Patriot Dinner & Concert featuring Mark Chesnutt, one of the country’s true musical treasures, was held on April 14 at the Crystal Ballroom South ShoreHarbour Resort. The League City Police Honor Guard conducted the posting of Colors, Honor Guard and Pledge of Allegiance. The evening activities kicked off with a welcome message and video by Deborah Jones, provost, senior vice president and dean of the School of Nursing at the University of Texas Medical Branch Health, the presenting sponsor.
The original “Salute to Heroes” event was championed in 2014 by Roy Greene, general manager, and Bridget Bear, director of sales and catering at South Shore Harbour Resort, to honor the memory of U.S. Army Spc. Ray Joseph Hutchinson, who died in combat in December 2003 in Iraq. In its 10 years of operation, the Ray Joseph Hutchinson Foundation has awarded more than $400,000 in scholarships to Clear Creek Independent School District students and honored many servicemen and women within the community.
The 2023 Salute to Heroes award recipients were Clear Creek Education Foundation and Communities In Schools-Bay Area. Deborah Laine and Dr. Peter Wuenschel, both foundation executive directors at the respective organizations, shared heartfelt messages on how the awards have changed students’ lives.
Shawn Bailey, president and CEO of AMOCO Federal Credit Union, made a special military tribute toast honoring those who choose to serve. Chesnutt and his band entertained the crowd with music from his top 10 favorites, drawing a packed dance floor.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@gal- vnews.com with“Out and About”in the subject line.
