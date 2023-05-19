The Salute to Heroes VI Patriot Dinner & Concert featuring Mark Chesnutt, one of the country’s true musical treasures, was held on April 14 at the Crystal Ballroom South Shore Harbour Resort. The League City Police Honor Guard conducted the posting of Colors, Honor Guard and Pledge of Allegiance. The evening activities kicked off with a welcome message and video by Deborah Jones, provost, senior vice president and dean of the School of Nursing at the University of Texas Medical Branch Health, the presenting sponsor.

The original “Salute to Heroes” event was championed in 2014 by Roy Greene, general manager, and Bridget Bear, director of sales and catering at South Shore Harbour Resort, to honor the memory of U.S. Army Spc. Ray Joseph Hutchinson, who died in combat in December 2003 in Iraq. In its 10 years of operation, the Ray Joseph Hutchinson Foundation has awarded more than $400,000 in scholarships to Clear Creek Independent School District students and honored many servicemen and women within the community.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@gal- vnews.com with“Out and About”in the subject line.

