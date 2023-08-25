The CASA of Galveston County logo shined brightly from the column towers at the Grand Galvez Hotel on the warm summer evening of July 27 as supporters, friends and families gathered in the grand ballroom for the annual “No Place Like Home” fundraiser.

Keynote speaker Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale with Gallery Furniture shared the inspirational story of his daughter overcoming severe obsessive-compulsive disorder. How the disorder affected her family, overcoming the disorder and becoming a world-renowned expert in the field, then later championing the non-profit Peace of Mind Foundation. McIngvale’s powerful story and words of encouragement complimented the community’s involvement and CASA volunteers who gave hope to hundreds of children.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

