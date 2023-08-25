From left: Connie Ricketts, CASA executive director; Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale of Gallery Furniture; Sheila Meritt, board member and event chairwoman; and Tom Munoz enjoy the evening at the recent CASA of Galveston County “No Place Like Home” annual fundraiser.
From left: Connie Ricketts, CASA executive director; Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale of Gallery Furniture; Sheila Meritt, board member and event chairwoman; and Tom Munoz enjoy the evening at the recent CASA of Galveston County “No Place Like Home” annual fundraiser.
From left: Platinum honorees Davis Mitcham and Sloan and Paul Mitcham receive a proclamation from Beverly Ferguson, district director for state Sen. Mayes Middleton, at the recent CASA of Galveston County “No Place Like Home” annual fundraiser.
Wally and Debbie Scoggins were platinum honorees recognized by state Sen. Mayes Middleton with a proclamation for their support of the children served by CASA of Galveston County.
Marc Renjard and his Mac Haik Toyota team were the generous valet sponsors for the evening, with columnist and local Realtor Doreen Hughes at the recent CASA of Galveston County “No Place Like Home” annual fundraiser.
High bidders at the live auction, Kat and Mike Bouvier, with auctioneer George Hatch, celebrate on the ballroom floor at CASA’s “No Place Like Home” annual fundraiser.
The CASA of Galveston County logo shined brightly from the column towers at the Grand Galvez Hotel on the warm summer evening of July 27 as supporters, friends and families gathered in the grand ballroom for the annual “No Place Like Home” fundraiser.
Keynote speaker Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale with Gallery Furniture shared the inspirational story of his daughter overcoming severe obsessive-compulsive disorder. How the disorder affected her family, overcoming the disorder and becoming a world-renowned expert in the field, then later championing the non-profit Peace of Mind Foundation. McIngvale’s powerful story and words of encouragement complimented the community’s involvement and CASA volunteers who gave hope to hundreds of children.
Serving refreshing, hand-crafted beverages from the open bar, the friendly waitstaff offered savory bites to the crowd as soothing live music played in the background. After the delicious sit-down dinner catered by the hotel chef, it was time for the live auction. Auctioneer George Hatch kept the action moving, followed by the raffling off of unique items and travel experiences.
The mission of CASA of Galveston County is to provide trained community volunteers appointed by the court to serve the best interests of children in the foster care system who experience abuse and neglect. ConnieRicketts, CASA executive director, said, “Coming together is the beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is a success.” It was a magical night over the rainbow!
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
