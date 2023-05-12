Cyrus “Mike” Mistry, Worshipful Master of League City Masonic Lodge No. 1053, and other Mason members pose with scholarship recipients from local high schools at its annual Scholarship Awards Night on April 17 at the League City Masonic Lodge in League City.
Former League City Mayor Pat Hallisey and his wife, Janice Hallisey, recipient of the 2023 Community Builder award, stand with Cyrus “Mike” Mistry, Worshipful Master of League City Masonic Lodge, far left, and Masons Phil Himes and Jerry Clark, far right.
From left: Jennifer Anderson celebrates with her son Dennis Anderson, who received the Lamar Scholarship, and husband, Forrest Anderson, a Mason at League City Masonic Lodge.
Piper Simmons, high school junior, received the Honesty & Integrity award with her parents, Roy and Kathy Simmons, at the annual Scholarship Awards Night on April 17 at the League City Masonic Lodge.
The League City Masons held the organization’s annual Scholarship Awards Night on April 17 at the League City Masonic Lodge, recognizing junior and senior students from several local high schools.
The evening began with a delicious homemade lasagna dinner by Phil Himes, served with fresh salad, warm bread, a delicious cake and fruits as desserts.
Receiving the Honesty & Integrity awards were high school juniors Landon Vessel, Piper Simmons, Grayson Scheiber, Meredith Ponce, Wesley Davis and Morgen Durgens.
High school seniors Jack Walburn, Dennis Anderson and Anja Zetterstrom were awarded the Lamar Scholarships.
A surprised Janice Hallisey, wife of former League City Mayor Pat Hallisey, received the 2023 Community Builder award as the founding member of Holiday In The Park, which began 26 years ago in 1997 when Hallisey wanted to provide a place for community gatherings at League Park for families to experience the “Magic of the Holiday Season.”
The League City Masonic Lodge was consecrated in 1911 and has been a large part of the city’s history, at the forefront of their community, serving with pride. Masons participate in multiple activities and programs that are part of the Grand Lodge, beginning with the Fantastic Teeth and Take Time To Read programs, focusing on the youngest members of the local community by donating dental kits and reading material to five local elementary schools.
The Scottish Rite and The Shriners Hospitals for Children are branches of Freemasonry. A member must serve as a Mason to gain membership into the Scottish Rite or the Shriners organizations.
“We, the League City Masons, take pride and find happiness in serving our community,” Cyrus “Mike” Mistry, Worshipful Master of League City Masonic Lodge No. 1053, said.
“We want the public to know we have been a part of League City and will continue being a part in the future.”
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@gal- vnews.com with“Out and About”in the subject line.
