The excitement and expectations were everywhere on the final day of the 27th annual Keels & Wheels Concours d’Elegance at Lakewood Yacht Club on May 7. It was awards day.

The two-day event was a jaw-dropping spectacle of automotive and nautical beauty, bringing together enthusiasts from all over the United States to marvel at the power, speed and elegance of the stunning classic machines. More than 230 cars and 60-plus boats were displayed at the sprawling marina among the majestic oak tree-lined landscape. Spectators were able to get close up, many recalling their first cars while enjoying conversations with the owners.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

