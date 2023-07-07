Aaron Shelby, president of Shelby International and grandson of race car driver and automobile designer Carroll Shelby, and Seabrook Mayor Thom Kolupski pose for a picture in front of one of the many vintage cars.
Kevin Brady, Corvette enthusiast and club member of SpaceCity Corvette Club, won “Best in Class” for his 1955 yellow with green top convertible. He shared his winning moment with his daughter, Katherine Brady, while receiving his trophy from Commodore Paul Dunphey.
Center: Sharon Brawner, president and CEO of the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky, poses at the invitation-only party held in her honor at the home of Kevin Brady, SpaceCity Corvette Club member. Pictured from left are Jill Jahn, Janie Chapa Russell, Judy Doggett (back row) and Catie Phillips.
Ben Keating, motorsports racing driver and owner of the Keating Auto Group, welcomes guests on awards day at the 27th annual Keels & Wheels Concours d’Elegance at Lakewood Yacht Club.
COURTESY
COURTESY
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
The excitement and expectations were everywhere on the final day of the 27th annual Keels & Wheels Concours d’Elegance at Lakewood Yacht Club on May 7. It was awards day.
The two-day event was a jaw-dropping spectacle of automotive and nautical beauty, bringing together enthusiasts from all over the United States to marvel at the power, speed and elegance of the stunning classic machines. More than 230 cars and 60-plus boats were displayed at the sprawling marina among the majestic oak tree-lined landscape. Spectators were able to get close up, many recalling their first cars while enjoying conversations with the owners.
Ben Keating, motorsports racing driver and owner of Keating Auto Group, was one of the special guests at this year’s event and an exhibitor of two race cars. Keating and his team finished second place at the 2023 Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps endurance race in Belgium and won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in his category.
Making an appearance was Aaron Shelby, president of Shelby International and grandson of race car driver and automobile designer Carroll Shelby. Shelby was an honored guest at the Concours, discussing the evolution of the Shelby Mustangs and GTs with event fans. He arranged for his grandfather’s first race car to be at Keels & Wheels, the first time the race car was ever shown outside of the Shelby International environment.
Gary Garnett, Keels & Wheels Concours d’ Elegance board member, said: “The 27th Keels & Wheels exceeded our expectations by bringing in twenty-five race cars for our ‘Need for Speed’ theme. People came to see these great racers, some over 100 years old.”
The event also featured one of the largest displays of Corvettes for the car’s 70th anniversary, including some rare and one-of-a-kind. Making her official visit from Bowling Green, Kentucky, was Sharon Brawner, president and CEO of the National Corvette Museum.
The committee would like to thank their sponsors, Seabrook Plaza/Compass by Margaritaville, diamond sponsor; city of Seabrook, event partner and city host. The city of Nassau Bay was presenting sponsor; Evergreen Environmental Services and Texas Mattress Makers were platinum sponsors. Kevin Brady and Tom Koger were top legacy sponsors.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
