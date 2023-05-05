The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation on April 6 held its annual charity gala at the Galveston Island Convention Center. The gala theme “Explore. Discover. Dream.” highlights the remarkable things happening throughout classrooms, supported programs and the foundation’s future.

With more than 500 people in attendance, the 2023 gala was the foundation’s most significant fundraising event. The evening began with a social hour and the fantastic Sparky’s Jazz Express playing cool, soothing music. The large gathering of families, friends and supporters mingled in the foyer. Many huddled in conversations and connecting. Others enjoyed refreshing beverages and checked out the various auction items displayed. Making the scene, American Idol contestant Trey Louis, aka Trey from the Fe, showed his support for his alma mater by donating one of his cherished guitars in the live auction.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

