Jennifer Bott and her husband, Kevin Bott, Santa Fe ISD Superintendent and foundation board member, attend the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation 2023 “Explore. Discover. Dream.” theme annual gala held at the Galveston Island Convention Center.
From lef: Allison Falconer, Jeff Foushee, George Welsh, Jr., husband of Gina Welsh, executive director of Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation, celebrate at the “Explore. Discover. Dream.” annual gala held at the Galveston Island Convention Center.
Friends and supporters having fun at the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation 2023 “Explore. Discover. Dream.” theme annual gala. Standing: Clarice Byrd, Stephanie Lyssy and Kyndal Turrentine. Seated: Jenny Davenport, Cristy Feimster, Stephanie Payne, Maciena Hannegan and Angela Kennedy.
Supporters of the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation, Greg Ploss and Chris Schmitt Rylant, owner of Ohwhatfun, enjoy their evening at the annual gala.
Friends Lacey Searcy and Robbie Nelson pose for a picture with Renee Rockers, president of Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation board, center, at the 2023 annual gala.
The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation on April 6 held its annual charity gala at the Galveston Island Convention Center. The gala theme “Explore. Discover. Dream.” highlights the remarkable things happening throughout classrooms, supported programs and the foundation’s future.
With more than 500 people in attendance, the 2023 gala was the foundation’s most significant fundraising event. The evening began with a social hour and the fantastic Sparky’s Jazz Express playing cool, soothing music. The large gathering of families, friends and supporters mingled in the foyer. Many huddled in conversations and connecting. Others enjoyed refreshing beverages and checked out the various auction items displayed. Making the scene, American Idol contestant Trey Louis, aka Trey from the Fe, showed his support for his alma mater by donating one of his cherished guitars in the live auction.
Welcoming the attendees, Gina Welsh, executive director, recognized the hardworking foundation and board members who planned and organized the fabulous event. Paula and Blackie Heileman, the gala title sponsor, were applauded for their generosity, commitment and support of the foundation. “A huge heartfelt thank you for the generosity of everyone who attended our gala,” Welsh said. “The strength and support of our Santa Fe community were electric and contagious that evening! We raised nearly $250,000, which will make significant strides in how we can provide greater support for our educators and students. That’s what it’s all about.”
The mission of the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation is to cultivate and nurture the culture of generosity in the community, ignite exemplary experiences for every student and teacher and inspire the achievement of lifelong success.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
