From left: Lynn Slaton, Debby Brady, Kathy Maines, president of the Master Gardeners Association, Claudia Trujillo, Tina Fincher and Becky Jaschek pose for a picture at the Tomato Tasting serving table during the publicly held event at Discovery Garden at Carbide Park in La Marque.
Master Gardener Ira Gervais, affectionately known as the “tomato guru,” celebrates with Stephen Brueggeroff while holding a gardening shirt gifted to him by the Galveston County Master Gardener interns.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For the Daily News
John Mitchner won for the best overall salsa and Nancy Hiefner won in the mild salsa category at the Tomatoes Tasting in the Garden at Discovery Garden at Carbide Park in La Marque.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
The team of Galveston County Master Gardeners and interns celebrate their successful presentation of the Tomatoes Tasting in the Garden at Discovery Garden at Carbide Park in La Marque.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners on May 25 presented Tomatoes Tasting in the Garden at Discovery Garden at Carbide Park in La Marque.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service offers the Galveston County Master Gardeners program. The goal of this year’s Tomatoes Tasting event was to inform about and celebrate locally grown tomato culture in the geographic region.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners invited the public to mix, mingle, meet like-minded gardening neighbors and sample the delectable dishes made with various local tomatoes.
As part of their volunteer program, the Galveston County Master Gardener interns planned, prepared, decorated and served at the event.
On the morning of the event, the interns excitedly greeted and invited their guests to sample the wide array of dishes prepared with, you guessed it, tomatoes. At the first Tomato Tasting table, guests were asked to vote for the tastiest tomato. The winner was Bella Rosa.
The next set of serving tables was beautifully arranged with various delicious tomato hors d’oeuvres: lip-smacking bruschetta, pizza, sandwiches, salads and the crowd-pleasing casserole. At the end of the lineup, guests crowded around the salsa contest tables, where samples of mouth-watering salsa containers were arranged from mild, medium and hot spice levels.
Visitors chowed down, then selected their favorite. The winners were: John Mitchner, the best overall salsa, and Nancy Hiefner in the mild category. Based on the crowd response during the event, there ain’t nothing like a homegrown tomato!
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
