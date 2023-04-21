From left: Hillary Gramm, Higher Up Texas executive director, her husband, Paul Gramm and friends and supporters Manish and Shalini Maheshwari, enjoy the memorable evening at the recent second annual Higher Up Texas Celebration of Success at the Hilton Houston NASA Clear Lake.
From left: Hillary Gramm, Higher Up Texas executive director, her husband, Paul Gramm and friends and supporters Manish and Shalini Maheshwari, enjoy the memorable evening at the recent second annual Higher Up Texas Celebration of Success at the Hilton Houston NASA Clear Lake.
Kim Williamson, HUT alumni engagement manager, celebrates with Derrick Turner, 2022 Alumni of the Year, at the HUT Celebration of Success event.
Higher Up Texas founders and board members Rick Gornto and Alfred “Tony” Annunziato pose for a picture with Norjelly Herrera, HUT member and recipient of the Hillary Gramm, Ad Astra Per Aspera award.
Higher Up Texas, a non-profit organization based in Dickinson, held its second annual HUT Celebration of Success at the Hilton Houston NASA Clear Lake. To make it more memorable, the Higher Up Texas members planned the event from start to finish, adding their personal touch and messages to “grow with us” and “bloom where you grow.”
The event celebrated and honored the young men and women participating in the two-part program for young adults ages 17 to 23. The first Higher Up Texas segment is a two-hour-per-week class for high school seniors that teaches and equips them with tools and skills as they enter adulthood. After graduating from high school, a Higher Up Texas member continues into a second phase, which is a support system with adult mentors and peers helping to navigate adulthood and its challenges while empowering and encouraging each other. Higher Up Texas teaches life skills to young adults and guides them to their successful futures.
The 2023 HUT honorees are: Derrick Turner, 2022 Alumni of the Year; Karina Trejo, 2021 Alumini of the Year; Elizabeth Soto, 2020 Alumni of the Year; Sam Navarro, The Marc Levine Mentor of the Year; Jason Escobedo and Matthew Catching received the 2023 Volunteers of the Year award; Dr. Ronnie Hagerty received the HUT Hero of the Year award; Dress For Success Houston and Career Gear Greater Houston were named the 2023 Community Partners of the Year; Cheyenne Merchant was the 2023 Lighthouse Christian Ministries Build a HUT scholarship recipient and Norjelly Hererra was presented with the Hillary Gramm, Ad Astra Per Aspera award.
With almost 300 attendees, the Higher Up Texas members shared their heartwarming stories and personal journeys. They thanked their families who were in the audience and the community for their encouragement, support, love and kindness.
“The annual HUT Honors celebrate more than 350 young adults working toward their dreams and celebrating everyone and encouraging them along the way,” said Hillary Gramm, Higher Up Texas executive director. “These young adults are re-writing their stories.”
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
