Higher Up Texas, a non-profit organization based in Dickinson, held its second annual HUT Celebration of Success at the Hilton Houston NASA Clear Lake. To make it more memorable, the Higher Up Texas members planned the event from start to finish, adding their personal touch and messages to “grow with us” and “bloom where you grow.”

The event celebrated and honored the young men and women participating in the two-part program for young adults ages 17 to 23. The first Higher Up Texas segment is a two-hour-per-week class for high school seniors that teaches and equips them with tools and skills as they enter adulthood. After graduating from high school, a Higher Up Texas member continues into a second phase, which is a support system with adult mentors and peers helping to navigate adulthood and its challenges while empowering and encouraging each other. Higher Up Texas teaches life skills to young adults and guides them to their successful futures.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

