Platinum Trial Boss sponsor Jerry LeBlanc and his wife, Alissa LeBlanc, enjoy the evening with friends. Seated are Roxanne and Ryan Crawford. In the back row are Alissa LeBlanc, Jerry LeBlanc and Mike Matousek at the 13th annual Mainland Mardi Gras, Boots & Bead-Dazzled gala, held recently at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City.
Jay Carnes, aka “Mr. Parade,” right, poses for a picture with friends and family. Elyse Parker, left, Salome’ Bachir, a Rotary exchange student visiting from France, Elizabeth Carnes and Lori Carnes pose on the floor of the recently held Mainland Mardi Gras, Boots & Bead-Dazzled gala.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Left to right are Christie and David McKnight, the big raffle winners, with Bob Senter, master of ceremonies, who pulled the winning raffle ticket at the Mainland Mardi Gras.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Friends Mary Ann Reed and Zella Wilson Escobedo, sponsor, enjoy a scene at the recent Mainland Mardi Gras, Boots & Bead-Dazzled gala.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Elizabeth Hughes, Alice Rhodes and Gary Burleson, with Dunn Heat Exchange, check out the activities from the table at the 13th annual Mainland Mardi Gras, Boots & Bead-Dazzled gala.
The Rotary Club of Texas City Mardi Gras committee circled Feb. 4 on the calendar for its 13th annual Mainland Mardi Gras Gala sponsored by the club. Held at the Charles Doyle Convention Center, the theme “Boots & Bead-Dazzled” lived up to its name, with folks donning their most bedazzled western wear. They came out to party, have fun and support Rotary programs — scholarships to deserving Texas City ISD students, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, a trip to Washington, D.C., for Civility in Government, and many other school and community projects.
The dynamic Bob Senter, master of ceremonies, was the voice behind the microphone, welcoming guests with a friendly reminder to enjoy the evening, raise their paddles high on the spectacular list of live auction items and bid often. Summer Chapman, Rotary president, co-chair, and Dixie Davenport Sholmire of the Mardi Gras committee presented Rotarian JayCarnes, aka “Mr. Parade,” with an individual award. Carnes was recognized for his hard work, leading the annual parade earlier in January with the largest turnout ever.
The open bar area bustled with activity as guests enjoyed refreshing handmade cocktails from the bartenders. Other folks checked out and placed bids on the dazzling array of silent auctions donated by Rotarians, sponsors, and local businesses. The “raffle girls” Rotarian Barbara White and Galveston County Daily News columnist Doreen Hughes peddled raffle tickets to the partygoers. Winners of the big jackpot, $7,000 cash, were David and Christie McKnight. Second and third-place winners were Linda Thomas and birthday girl Lindsay Kessler Owens, respectively.
The Al White Band and DJ Norty kicked the evening in high gear with their energetic and exciting music selection. The five-piece band played something for everyone, blues, rock ’n’ roll and country. The dance floor saw plenty of action as guests danced the night away and let the good times roll.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
