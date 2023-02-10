The Rotary Club of Texas City Mardi Gras committee circled Feb. 4 on the calendar for its 13th annual Mainland Mardi Gras Gala sponsored by the club. Held at the Charles Doyle Convention Center, the theme “Boots & Bead-Dazzled” lived up to its name, with folks donning their most bedazzled western wear. They came out to party, have fun and support Rotary programs — scholarships to deserving Texas City ISD students, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, a trip to Washington, D.C., for Civility in Government, and many other school and community projects.

The dynamic Bob Senter, master of ceremonies, was the voice behind the microphone, welcoming guests with a friendly reminder to enjoy the evening, raise their paddles high on the spectacular list of live auction items and bid often. Summer Chapman, Rotary president, co-chair, and Dixie Davenport Sholmire of the Mardi Gras committee presented Rotarian Jay Carnes, aka “Mr. Parade,” with an individual award. Carnes was recognized for his hard work, leading the annual parade earlier in January with the largest turnout ever.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

