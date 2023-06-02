Glenn Russum, Lexus of Clear Lake, second from right, presents an $18,000 check to the Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health team. Left to right, Bob Reeves, 2023 golf chairman, Pam Reed, executive director, and Joni Cordt, director of development, prepare for the start of the 19th Annual Divots for Devereux Golf Classic at Wildcat Golf Club in Houston.
The 19th Annual Divots for Devereux Golf Classic first place winning team of the coveted “V-Cup” trophy was, left to right, Glenn Russum, Patrick Schoenvogel, Dan Thelen, D.J. Termini and Brant Schoenvogel.
From left: Golf pro Craig Wakefield, second from the left, stands on the green with players James Lee, Mike Dobbyn, Craig Wakefield, Matt Costello and Kevin Walter at the 19th Annual Divots for Devereux Golf Classic at Wildcat Golf Club in Houston.
From left, Nathan Reneaud, Frank Mistretta, owner of Houston Hurricane & Security Products, Nick Milosevich and Steven Hardwick pose on the green at the recent 19th Annual Divots for Devereux Golf Classic at Wildcat Golf Club in Houston.
DOREEN HUGEHS/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health in League City held its 19th Annual Divots for Devereux Golf Classic at Wildcat Golf Club in Houston. The cool, crisp spring morning on April 19 was perfect for golfing while doing some good, making a difference in the students’ lives at Devereux School and fundraising for scholarships.
As the noon tee time approached, players, including Kevin Walter, former NFL wide receiver, began streaming into the golf club, ready to mix, mingle, network with old and new friends and win some bragging rights. After a delicious lunch catered by Whiskey River BBQ sponsored by Bob Reeves, 2023 golf chairman, and refreshing beverages, it was time for good golfing. Before the starting horn was blown, Glenn Russum, Lexus of Clear Lake, presented a check to Pam Reed, Devereux executive director.
