Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health in League City held its 19th Annual Divots for Devereux Golf Classic at Wildcat Golf Club in Houston. The cool, crisp spring morning on April 19 was perfect for golfing while doing some good, making a difference in the students’ lives at Devereux School and fundraising for scholarships.

As the noon tee time approached, players, including Kevin Walter, former NFL wide receiver, began streaming into the golf club, ready to mix, mingle, network with old and new friends and win some bragging rights. After a delicious lunch catered by Whiskey River BBQ sponsored by Bob Reeves, 2023 golf chairman, and refreshing beverages, it was time for good golfing. Before the starting horn was blown, Glenn Russum, Lexus of Clear Lake, presented a check to Pam Reed, Devereux executive director.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@gal- vnews.com with“Out and About”in the subject line.

