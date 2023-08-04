From left, The Lighthouse Charity Team volunteers Dave Havel and Leo Ritzler wearing the leadership “gray” hat, lead the 8th annual Lawrence J.Del Papa Memorial Golf Tournament at Moody Gardens Golf Course. Along with Mari Khaled Berend and John Bertolino Sr. at the awards presentation luncheon and raffle drawing.
The Del Papa Distributing golf team celebrate the birthday of Larry Del Papa, president of Del Papa Distributing with Kendall Jackson, a Howard University collegiate golfer who took home the individual top prize. The team toasted with cold, refreshing Budweiser beer at the recent 8th annual Lawrence J. Del Papa Memorial Golf Tournament held at Moody Gardens Golf Course in Galveston.
Horacene Daugird, wife of the late Dick Daugird, founder of The Lighthouse Charity Team, enjoys time on the green at the recent 8th annual Lawrence J. Del Papa Memorial Golf Tournament held at Moody Gardens Golf Course.
From left, The Lighthouse Charity Team volunteers Dave Havel and Leo Ritzler wearing the leadership “gray” hat, lead the 8th annual Lawrence J.Del Papa Memorial Golf Tournament at Moody Gardens Golf Course. Along with Mari Khaled Berend and John Bertolino Sr. at the awards presentation luncheon and raffle drawing.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
The Del Papa Distributing golf team celebrate the birthday of Larry Del Papa, president of Del Papa Distributing with Kendall Jackson, a Howard University collegiate golfer who took home the individual top prize. The team toasted with cold, refreshing Budweiser beer at the recent 8th annual Lawrence J. Del Papa Memorial Golf Tournament held at Moody Gardens Golf Course in Galveston.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
From left: Winning team golfers Rachel Bellinger, Ryan Farrell, Ryan Chamberlain and Justin Whippy on the green at the 8th annual Lawrence J. Del Papa Memorial Golf Tournament.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Horacene Daugird, wife of the late Dick Daugird, founder of The Lighthouse Charity Team, enjoys time on the green at the recent 8th annual Lawrence J. Del Papa Memorial Golf Tournament held at Moody Gardens Golf Course.
Early morning on July 17, the Lighthouse Charity Team, with Leo Ritzler donning the leadership “gray” hat, began setting up for the arrival of the golfers, sponsors, supporters and friends participating in the 8th annual Lawrence J. Del Papa Memorial Golf Tournament at Moody Gardens Golf Course in Galveston.
The tournament honors the late Lawrence J. Del Papa for his tireless efforts and dedication to the community while supporting the organization’s “Cooking for a Cause” fundraiser.
The putting green saw some early morning action as the golfers took part in the Putting Green contest, followed by breakfast sponsored by Bronco Burritos. The shotgun horn sounded at 8 a.m. with the golfers, in good spirits, headed out for a day of good golfing. Making the scene were Kendall Jackson, a Howard University collegiate golfer playing with team Del Papa, along with Jake Humphreys, Tyler Krecklow, Russell Sullins, Steve Holtsclaw and Lawrence J. Del Papa III.
Jackson took home the individual player’s award. A delicious luncheon was served before the awards presentation and raffle drawing. McRee Ford was The Hole In One sponsor.
The Lighthouse Charity Team is a non-profit organization established in 1984 by Dick and Horacene Daugird. It’s the story of a man’s passion for cooking barbecue that led him and his wife into a life of service to others. “People helping people” is the motto of this group that provides volunteers and cooking equipment for causes that benefit the Galveston County area during disaster and community-building efforts.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
Explore the history of Seawolf Park and the USS Cavalla, a World War II submarine lost in action. Located on Pelican Island, north of Galveston, Seawolf Park is a fisherman's paradise with historic landmarks, including the USS Stuart and the USS Cavalla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.