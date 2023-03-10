Galveston County Day at the State Capitol in Austin was held on March 1.
Galveston County Day at the State Capitol in Austin was held on March 1.
The event was organized by Bolivar Peninsula, Dickinson, Friendswood, Galveston, Hitchcock, League City, Santa Fe and Texas City-La Marque chambers of commerce.
The objective of the trip was to provide an opportunity for chamber members and local officials to meet with legislators collaboratively while advocating on legislative issues impacting their communities. The Leadership League City Class of 2023 also traveled to Austin and participated in the county visit. Both the Texas House of Representatives and the Texas Senate welcomed the Galveston County group and recognized the day from the floor as Galveston County Day at the State Capitol.
The day began with a 5:30 AM bus pickup from several locations — Galveston Island and Texas City. Upon arrival at the Capitol, the group was welcomed by the ground team led by Dane Carlson, Galveston County director of Economic Development.
In celebration of Galveston County Day, ribbon cuttings for the offices of Rep. Terri Leo-Wilson, District 23, and Sen. Mayes Middleton were held by Galveston and Texas City-La Marque chambers of commerce. Smaller groups led by their assigned team leaders held scheduled meetings with their designated representatives.
As the day drew to a close, the group gathered for pictures on the Capitol South Steps, followed by a Galveston County Day Legislative Reception at Saengerrunde Hall with welcoming remarks and recognitions by Galveston County Judge Mark Henry and other officials.
Dinner was a seafood feast of crab cakes, shrimp, crawfish boil and fresh Gulf Coast oysters provided by chamber member Prestige Oysters and shucked by Raz Halili and accompanied by refreshing beverage options.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
