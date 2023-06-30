Tammy Dowdy, director of communications for Dickinson Independent School District, and her husband, Kent Dowdy, enjoy the “Taking Flight for Education” activities at the Lone Star Flight Museum in Houston.
Jim Voelkel and his wife, Carla Voelkel, superintendent of Dickinson Independent School District, pose for a picture at the annual gala, “Taking Flight for Education,” held at the Lone Star Flight Museum in Houston.
From right: Tamara Sherrod, director of Dickinson ISD Education Foundation, shares a moment with her family members, Georgia Sherrod and Ashely Barnett, at the “Taking Flight for Education” annual gala.
Standing from left are Carter Dale, Kari Dale, Misty Magliolo, Kimber Roque and Eric Johnson. Sitting, Patrick Rogers, Tywila Rogers and Tonia Johnson celebrate the evening and the foundation’s accomplishments at the “Taking Flight for Education” annual gala.
Dickinson Independent School District Foundation on May 12 held its annual gala at Lone Star Flight Museum in Houston.
With an array of vintage aircrafts on display and the future of aviation front and center, the museum’s visual ambiance was the perfect setting for the gala’s theme, “Taking Flight for Education.” The packed gathering of supporters, family, friends and alums came from across the region to celebrate the significant work of the foundation and its impact on the students, teachers and community.
Kicking off the night’s event, an invocation was conducted by Jeff Pack, deputy superintendent for educational services. Carla Voelkel, superintendent of Dickinson ISD, welcomed guests and shared information and the impact of their support on the foundation. Voelkel highlighted grants for veterinary medicine, the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Library, the annual senior award night recognizing emerging young students, and the Gator Nation Cornerstone Club. This employee-giving program provides financial support for innovative teaching and campus grants, program support and student scholarships. Then it was time to recognize a few significant stakeholders: Ronald Hillman, Alumni Supporter of the Year; McRee Ford, Community Partner of the Year; Susan Brown, Education Foundation Board Member of the Year; and Mitchell Dale, Community Member of the Year.
Tamara Sherrod, director of Dickinson ISD Education Foundation, said: “This year’s Dickinson ISD Education Foundation gala was an extraordinary celebration of community support and educational excellence, showcasing the foundation’s profound impact across Dickinson ISD. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and attendees, funds raised will have a transformative influence on the students and educators of Dickinson ISD, enhancing opportunities for innovation, enrichment and academic achievement. Together, we empower the next generation of leaders and ensure a brighter future for our community.”
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@gal-vnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
