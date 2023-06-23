Susan Bailey, UTR Texas Realtors and the 2023 Mad Hatter’s committee chairwoman, and Judy Slocumb, Independence Village executive director, pose for a picture at the Mad Hatter’s Journey Through Music Fashion Show & Luncheon held at South Shore Harbour Resort Crystal Ballroom in League City.
Industry and community leaders came out to support and enjoy the delightful activities at the Mad Hatter’s Journey Through Music Fashion Show & Luncheon. From left are Dave Leaver, vice president of refining at Galveston Bay Refinery; Susan Chapa, executive assistant to Texas City Mayor Dedrick D. Johnson; Karen Leaver, wife of Dave Leaver; Honor Sheard, Health, Environment, Safety and Security manager at Marathon Petroleum Co. Galveston Bay Refinery; Claire Edmondson, wife of Lavelle Edmondson; and Edmondson, state government and public affairs director of East Marathon Petroleum Corp.
Texas City leaders came out to support Independence Village. From left are Landis J. Cravens, assistant police chief; Mayor Dedrick Johnson Sr; and Dennis Harris, assistant fire chief at the recent Mad Hatter’s Journey Through Music Fashion Show & Luncheon at South Shore Harbour Resort Crystal Ballroom in League City.
Stacey Williams, a resident of Independence Village, poses in her costume as Queen of the Hearts at the recent Mad Hatter’s Journey Through Music Fashion Show & Luncheon held at South Shore Harbour Resort Crystal Ballroom in League City.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
It was a fantastic day in wonderland on May 12 as Independence Village in Texas City held its Mad Hatter’s Journey Through Music Fashion Show & Luncheon.
The South Shore Harbour Resort Crystal Ballroom was a beehive of activity for the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party. Kicking off the fabulous events, “village” resident Jolee Strange opened with a prayer, followed by a welcome message from Judy Slocumb, executive director.
The sold-out, jam-packed luncheon’s opening act was local singer Kelly Williams, backed by the talented young dancers Dulcianna Jonak, Hailey Pearson, Aubrie Crouchet and Kirsten Hunsberger from Bay Area Houston Ballet & Theatre. They brought the house down with their performance of Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’.”
The crowd-pleasing action continued as a bevy of beautiful leading women models took to the runway wearing fashionable clothes from Melinda’s Boutique, whose owner Melinda Emmons produced the fashion show. The brave, handsome male models were Josh Chapman of Chapman’s Front End & Brakes; Larry Taylor, former Texas state senator; Lavelle Edmondson of Marathon Petroleum Co.; and James Finchum of Energy Rental Solutions.
Texas City Mayor Dedrick Johnson, Cameron Hawkins of Enterprise Car Sales and Shawn Bailey, CEO of AMOCO Federal Credit Union and the presenting sponsor, showed off their trendy outfits to the crowd’s delight. Slocumb and her committee would like to thank all the sponsors for their support.
The Mission of the Independence Village is to be the voice for its residents who valiantly overcome individual challenges every day. Independence Village provides safe, affordable housing for adults with mental and physical challenges and maintains a healthy, happy home that fosters community involvement and independent lifestyles.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@gal-vnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
