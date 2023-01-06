Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance recently held its second annual Butterfly Release event at Carbide Park in La Marque.
Attendance doubled compared with previous years as family members, friends, sponsors and community members came to celebrate.
Leigh Ann Moya, a fusion artist, kicked off the celebrations with her interpretation of the butterfly dance that left the audience spellbound. Danielle Lance, president of the alliance, welcomed guests and honored the memory of Henry Furler. Dr. Zacharia Shebani with the University of Texas Medical Branch Department of Neurology gave an informative epilepsy presentation.
Shena Pearson, alliance executive director, performed the award ceremony and recognized board and committee members. Lisa Caballero of UT Health Houston and Tammy McCrumb, UTMB Health Galveston, were recognized with The Going the Extra Mile awards. Doreen Hughes, Galveston County Daily News columnist, gave thanks and gratitude. Pastor Jervie Windom, with Resonate Church in La Marque, conducted closing prayers.
The ceremonial release of butterflies represented hope, growth, change, renewal, freedom and the courage to embrace the metamorphosis transformation of life from caterpillar to butterfly.
Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance was co-founded in 2019 by Trysten Pearson after he experienced his first epileptic seizure in August 2013 at the age of 12. As an advocate for epilepsy awareness, Pearson has delivered more than 50 presentations since his diagnosis through his Boy Scout Troop 192. The alliance’s mission is to work for and meet the needs of people with epilepsy, their families and their caregivers on the Texas Gulf Coast.
Out and About will return Jan. 21.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
